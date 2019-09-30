Bengals vs Steelers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

It might not carry the star-power that it did in past years, but division bragging rights are still on the line as the Cincinnati Bengals hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

The game is scheduled to start at 10:20 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Steelers on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Steelers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle comes with 25-plus live TV channels, including ESPN.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Steelers on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ESPN.

You can sign up for YouTube TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Steelers on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your YouTube TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Steelers and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Bengals vs Steelers Preview

The season has not started how the Bengals and Steelers would have like, with the two squads going a combined 0-6. The franchises had combined for five of the last six AFC North titles, but have hit a dry spell due to player departures and injuries.

“Both of our backs are against the wall, which is kind of sad at this point of the season,” Pittsburgh guard David DeCastro told the media this week. “It will make for some good football, that’s for sure. We both need a win very bad.”

Mason Rudolph started in place of the injured Ben Roethlisberger a week ago, completing 51.9 percent of his passes for 174 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.

“The quality of performance wasn’t what we always wanted or what he wanted, but I did really like his demeanor, his communication, his awareness in the midst of all of that,” Tomlin said. “Sometimes you get a chance to learn things about yourselves and one another in regular-season in-game action. That was good to see he’s a good communicator in the midst of all of those things, and really an accountable guy. A guy that’s comfortable in his skin.

“That’s going to aid him in terms of getting the productivity and a consistent level of production to the direction that he needs and we need in an effort to be successful.”

Rudolph lucky to have one of the best receivers in the game helping him out in Juju Smith-Schuster. He had three catches for 81 yards and 1 touchdown last week.

“They’re still a really talented, well-coached football team, and that doesn’t change,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “Yeah, maybe some of the guys they were really counting on won’t play in this game, or haven’t played a lot of ball, but they’re still talented players and they’re going to be put in good spots. We’re going to have to put our best foot forward, and it’s going to be a tough test for us.”

The Bengals are playing without the services of A.J. Green, who has been out since training camp with an ankle injury.

“I take it week-to-week with him. He’s making the progress that we anticipated him making. There hasn’t been any setbacks,” Taylor said. “He’s making steady progress.”

Andy Dalton has carried the load offensively for the Bengals, passing for 979 and 5 touchdowns in just three games.

“We just need to focus on us and what we’re doing,” Dalton said. “Yes, this game means more because it’s a divisional game against Pittsburgh. We’ve had a lot of tough-fought games against them. We’re just trying to do everything we can to get a win this week.”

The Steelers are 3-point home favorites for the game with a total of 45 points.