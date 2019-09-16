Browns vs Jets Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

After being beat up in their opener, Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns are in desperate need of a win against a battered New York Jets squad that will be without multiple key pieces on Monday Night Football.

Browns vs Jets Preview

The Browns entered the season as the most hyped team in the league, gracing the covers of magazines, pushing tons of quotable material to the media and building Super Bowl level expectations — a situation unfamiliar in Cleveland just two seasons removed from a winless campaign.

However, the beat down the Browns took in 43-13 Week 1 against the Titans changed the story around the team.

“What we have to refrain from doing right now is overreacting,” Kitchens said after the loss. “It is one game in a 16-game schedule. We are very disappointed in the lack of discipline that we showed, the loss of composure that we showed at times and just overall not doing a good enough job from a coaching perspective and a player perspective to get the job done in a positive manner.”

The Browns were down to their final five linemen against Tennessee, seeing starting tackle Greg Robinson booted for kicking an opponent and his backup Kendall Lam leaving the game with an injury.

Robinson’s ejection highlighted a major issue for the Browns in Week 1, which was discipline. The Browns were guilty of 18 flags for nearly 200 penalty yards.

“We’ve preached from the very beginning about blocking out the outside noise and we’ve got to continue to do that,” Kitchens said. “Recognize the problem and then rectify the problem. I fully expect that we have the men in the locker room that are going to do that.”

Odell Beckham Jr., who the team acquired from the Giants in the offseason via a blockbuster trade, added some extra spice to the matchup with the Jets, calling out defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who was the Browns interim head coach last season for the final eight games.

“You gotta watch out for the cheap shots and dirty hits and all the things he likes to teach,” Beckham told reporters. “If I was a coach, I would never teach what he teaches. But that’s just him and what he does.

“I had people who were here when he was here telling (them) if you get a chance, take a shot at him. If you can, hurt him. I guarantee he’s going to leave the game hurt and stuff like that.”

Williams responded, quipping “Odell who” to the media.

“You guys are cooperating giving him attention,” Williams said. “Just don’t give him attention.”

Trash talk aside, the Jets have some major personnel issues, with quarterback Sam Darnold being ruled out with mono and Pro Bowl linebacker slated to miss time with a groin injury. He’ll join rookie defensive lineman Quinnen Williams — the No. 3 overall pick — on the sideline.

In the absence of Darnold, Trevor Siemian — who carries a 13-11 record as a starter — will take the reins under center for the Jets. Siemian previously saw starting time with the Broncos.

The Browns will also be missing some key pieces in defensive back Damarious Randall (concussion), offensive lineman Kendall Lamm (knee), running back Dontrell Hilliard (concussion) and linebacker Adarius Taylor (ankle).