Chargers vs Lions Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After a crushing tie last week, Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions will look to get back on track against Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers at Ford Field on Sunday.

Chargers vs Lions Preview

It looked like smooth sailing for the Lions until the second half last week against the Arizona Cardinals. The Lions blew 18-point lead in the fourth quarter at Arizona and were unable to score in overtime, settling for a tie against No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray and the Cards.

“For us, we got to stay focused all the way though,” Detroit coach Matt Patricia said. “I have to coach it better. We can finish the game.”

Stafford threw for 385 yards and three touchdowns but struggled late to put together momentum-shifting drives that could slow down the Cardinals charge.

“Tough one to swallow,” Stafford said. “Obviously, was in a good spot for a little bit. We’ve got to do a better job of finishing the game out.”

There was also a high-profile spat on the sidelines between Stafford and second-year head coach Matt Patricia where the QB appeared to yell, “trust me.”

“I’m not too worried about that,” Stafford told reporters. “We’ve moved past it, probably better than you guys.”

The Chargers nearly settled for a tie as well, allowing the Jacoby Brissett led Colts to stage a comeback before Austin Ekeler score in overtime to give the team its first win of the season.

“You won, but there’s a still a feeling that we weren’t at our best and that’s a heavy feeling,” Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley told reporters. “In some ways it could be a good thing. I think our guys will be very focused this week.”

Ekeler notched career highs in yards receiving (96), yards from scrimmage (154) and touchdowns (three), letting Chargers fans feel at ease about Melvin Gordon’s holdout. Gordon has been searching for a new deal, missing all of training camp and preseason looking to be paid among the elite backs in the game. As a team, the Chargers averaged a whopping six yards per carry.

Ekeler is not getting ahead of himself just yet though. His coaches won’t let him.

“I was talking with ‘Fredo (running backs coach Alfredo Roberts) and he was telling me, ‘You have that cologne on for a little bit, but it’s going to fade. Don’t drink it. You can wear it, that’s fine, but it’s poison. It might kill you.’ I’m just keeping my [blinders] on and focusing on my game with the Chargers.”

The teams have not met since 2015, when the chargers won 33-28. The Chargers are favored in the game by 2.5 points, according to Odds Shark.

