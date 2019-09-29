Chiefs vs Lions Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two undefeated teams clash at Ford Field as the Detroit Lions play host the the explosive Kansas City Chiefs and defending NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Chiefs vs Lions Preview

The Chiefs have raced out to a 3-0 start, not being particularly threatened along the way thanks to some stellar play from their defending MVP, Patrick Mahomes. So far this season, Mahomes is on pace for a record-setting year, throwing for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns with no interceptions. He’s the first player in NFL history to have at least 350 yards passing and three touchdown passes without an interception in three straight games.

“The way Pat’s going, he’s going to break every record in NFL history if he keeps this up,” Lions safety Quandre Diggs said.

With Tyreek Hill out, multiple other receivers have stepped up. In Week 1, Sammy Watkins had 198 yards receiving and three TDs; Demarcus Robinson became the most popular fantasy pickup when he notched 174 and two scores in Week 2; and last week it was Mecole Hardman who came up with a big the 83-yard TD reception.

“That’s what it’s all about when you have a team of this stature and players on this team, it’s about spreading the ball around,” Watkins said. “Nobody has to go out there and struggle or try to do something don’t have to do.”

Playing in the gritty motor city, Mahomes isn’t taking anything for granted. He knows what brand of football the Lions bring to the table.

“They played physical football,” Mahomes said. “They played a lot of man coverage. They really get up in everyone’s face and they stopped the run. I think with the Eagles, they really capitalized on turnovers. That’s the big thing they focus on. We’re going to try to protect the ball.”

On the other sideline, Matthew Stafford has passed for 831 yards, 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, spreading the ball around as well on the way to a 2-0-1 record. Kenny Golladay, Danny Amendola, rookie TE T.J. Hockenson and Marvin Jones have all done their part this year.

“Anytime we can spread the ball around and give the defense a lot to think about, I think it’s a positive for us,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “It’s a credit to those guys going out there and making plays. I’m happy for all of those guys that have done it and hopefully we’ll get more of it.”

The Chiefs are listed as a touchdown road favorite for the matchup with the total set at 54.5 — the highest of the weekend.

