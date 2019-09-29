Cowboys vs Saints Live Stream: How to Watch SNF Online Without Cable

In a matchup of NFC contenders, the undefeated Dallas Cowboys are heading to New Orleans to take on Alvin Kamara and the Saints on Sunday night in primetime.

Cowboys vs Saints Preview

The Cowboys are off to a 3-0 start and have showed off a new-look, high-powered offense under first-year offensive coordinator Kellen More, fully showing off the potential of linking up Pro Bowlers Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and Dak Prescott. Not to mention Dallas’ stellar offensive line that’s among the best in the NFL.

The Cowboys are seeking their first 4-0 start in 12 years and have a chance to extend their lead in the NFC East over the Philadelphia Eagles (2-2), who won on Thursday against the Packers.

“It’s always fun, knowing this environment, knowing the Superdome, knowing how their fans are going to be, the intensity, the atmosphere,” said Prescott, a Louisiana native. “I’m excited to go in there with my team, the brotherhood we have, an us-against-the-world mentality.”

Moore has like what he’s seen out of Prescott early on in his fourth year.

“I think just his command and conviction in how he’s playing,” Moore said. “He’s letting that thing rip, and it’s maybe a silly way of saying it, but I think there’s something to it that there’s no hesitation in him. He’s hitting the top of his drop, he’s seeing it, he’s letting it rip and he’s very convicted and decisive in what he’s doing.”

On the other sideline, the Saints dealt with losing franchise quarterback Drew Brees by beating the Seahawks in convincing fashions 33-27 with backup Teddy Bridgewater under center.

“The thing with this coaching staff is that they’re great for a reason,” Bridgewater said. “They’re able to call plays to where whoever’s in there can do well. They play to our strengths. This past week we were able to do some things that I was comfortable doing and we had some success.”

That’s not to say there’s not a long way to go still. With the former first round pick under center, the Saints rank an uncharacteristic 21st in yards per game (339.7). A hungry fanbase at their home field should help their cause.

“Being back home, being able to do our own cadence, we can do more,” Bridgewater said. “Everyone gets enamored with numbers and seeing the ball pushed down the field. When those opportunities come, we want to take advantage of them. I just want to help this team win football games.”

Alvin Kamara has helped carry the load with Brees out, being his usual productive self. Last week, he touched the ball 25 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s hard to get to, he’s quick, he’s explosive, he’s elusive,” said Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. “He’s got great moves and he bounces off a contact, he’s physical, he’s 215 pounds so there’s a lot to challenge you when you’re out there in space with him.”