Eagles vs Falcons Live Stream: How to Watch SNF Online Without Cable

The Atlanta Falcons will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 action on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on NBC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the Eagles vs Falcons live stream via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Eagles vs Falcons Preview

In Week 1, the Eagles conceded 17 points to Washington before finally getting on the board, and entered halftime trailing their NFC East rivals 20-7.

But Philadelphia rebounded in the second half, scoring touchdowns on their first three drives after the break en route to a 32-27 road victory.

“It felt great to finally get out there,” Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said, according to PhiladelphiaEagles.com. “It was a long offseason with a lot of things going on, so to finally be out here in front of our fans, running out of the tunnel, it felt awesome. Obviously, it was a little bit slower start than we would have likes as a team, but it was good to see our resilience and how we stayed together, do what we do, and finish the ball game on that 19-play drive. It was a good day for us.”

Wentz went 28-of-39 for 313 yards and a trio of touchdowns without turning the ball over. He was particularly effective on third down, going 12-of-13 for 197 yards and all three of his scores.

“There were a couple of times today we just wanted to get on the ball and see what they were doing coverage-wise, so that we could call it at the line,” Wentz said, per PhiladelphiaEagles.com. “That’s nice that we were able to communicate as effectively as we did and get us in the right calls to pick up some key third downs. It kind of simplifies the game for us and lets us go make plays.”

The Falcons visited the Minnesota Vikings in their season opener, falling 28-12. They trailed 28-0 before finally registering their first points of the season with 9:25 remaining in the contest.

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan went 33-of-46 for 304 yards and a pair touchdowns. He threw two interceptions and running back Devonta Freeman lost a fumble, while the Vikings didn’t turn the ball over.

Minnesota threw just 10 times as they pounded out 172 rushing yards.

“Obviously disappointed in all three phases today,” Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Three turnovers and a blocked punt all leading to touchdowns, and the inability to create any takeaways when you get into that space is not going to be good. We knew going in the turnover battle was going to be key, and today was certainly an indication of that, especially when you look at the first half. We’ve got to address these issues and get that fixed.”