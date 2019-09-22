Falcons vs Colts Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Both the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons picked up their first wins of the season last week, and are now seeking a second as they clash at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Falcons vs Colts on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you want to watch in-market CBS games, and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Falcons vs Colts on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

If you want to watch as much as NFL as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Atlanta and Indianapolis) and ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Falcons vs Colts on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch in-market CBS games. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Falcons vs Colts on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Falcons vs Colts and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Falcons vs Colts Preview

The Falcons survived for their first victory against the Eagles last week thanks to some late heroics from Julio Jones and a revitalized defense.

Jones grabbed a screen pass and scampered 54 yards for the eventual winning score with just over two minutes remaining. He became the Falcons franchise leader in receiving yards on the touchdown, passing Roddy White. He has with 10,868 on 709 catches, which have produced 54 touchdowns.

“I’m past that,” Jones told reporters of the play. “Like in my head, I can’t remember now. That’s old. We don’t got no rear-view mirrors. We snatched those down. It’s on to the Colts right now. That’s our mindset, our mentality right now.”

Jones obviously has the attention of the Colts defense, which is gaining a reputation as a stingy unit following the team’s first win last week against Tennessee.

“They’re very talented, very crafty receivers,” Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II said. “Everybody knows what Julio brings to the table. We just have to be on point.”

While Jones has been scorching to start the year, his QB Matt Ryan has not. Ryan has thrown five interceptions to start the season. All of last year, he threw just seven. Falcons head coach Dan Quinn wouldn’t go as far to say he’s concerned about the turnovers.

“I think it’s fair to be concerned … (but) I wouldn’t say concerned,” Quinn said. “I think it’s fair to bring it up and here’s why: two of the decisions down in the red zone are ones, hey man, like how do we get this corrected where it could be thrown away. It wasn’t a fourth-down attempt to go so that piece is where we’re at. “The ones where we give (a receiver) a shot, or tipped ball, that’s one thing. To have the two ones in the red zone were definitely two he’d like to have back, and we certainly plan on getting that fixed.”

The Colts could easily be 2-0, but dropped their opener to the Chargers in overtime. It’s a good story for the team considering the surprising retirement of franchise quarterback Andrew Luck in the offseason. What’s helped Jacoby Brissett during the transition is a strong run game.

Indy has the second best rushing offense this season, bolstered by Marlon Mack, who has notched 370 yards so far this year. It has taken a toll on defenses.

“They ask for more runs, so they get more runs,” Brissett said.

The Colts are a one-point home favorite for the game, according to Odds Shark.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Falcons Games Without Cable in 2019