Fury vs Wallin Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Tyson Fury will go head-to-head with fellow undefeated heavyweight Otto Wallin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Fury vs Wallin Preview

Fury (28-0-1) bested Tom Schwarz of Germany via a second-round TKO his last time out, on June 15.

Before that, the former WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight champion fought to a controversial draw against WBC titlist Deontay Wilder. Fury, a 31-year-old Manchester native, is expected to meet Wilder for a rematch in February.

He recently conceded that he’s fairly unfamiliar with Wallin (20-0), a 28-year-old from Sundsvall, Sweden.

“I don’t know much about Otto at all and sometimes that’s a good thing as when you know everything about an opponent it doesn’t turn me on like it should do,” Fury said, according to Boxing Scene.

“But when you have the unknown that is more exciting.”

While Saturday’s bout could be viewed as Fury’s attempt to stay sharp leading up to the Wilder rematch, he assured reporters he hasn’t underestimated Wallin.

“I’ve not overlooked him, I’ve been in America for five weeks training,” he said, per Boxing Scene.

“No one is under any illusions.”

Fury added: “The fact is I don’t under-estimate anyone. I give everyone the ultimate respect.

“Even if I am fighting a guy who has has 20 fights and lost 20 I will train for him like he has had 20 knockouts in a row because I never fail to prepare.

“I’ve trained hard for this fight. As hard as I trained for Wilder, as hard as I trained for anyone.

“The tallness, a southpaw, and a defensive fighter is always a challenge but I’ve never met a challenge I couldn’t defeat.

“I’ve never met a mountain I couldn’t climb, I’ve never met a man I couldn’t beat so he’s going to be no exception.”

Wallin made his United States debut in his last fight, but the April bout ended in a no contest when opponent Nick Kisner suffered a cut above his eye from an accidental headbutt in the first round.

“I’ve been dreaming of this moment for a long time,” Wallin said, according to ESPN. “I’ve been envisioning fighting at this level for a long time, so when [Fury] realizes I am there to win and will put up a good fight, and the rounds go on and I’m not going anywhere, then I think it will be more and more pressure for him.”

He added: “I’m very excited. It’s a dream come true to fight on a big stage and to fight in Vegas against the best heavyweight out there. Tyson is a big guy and he’s a very good boxer. He uses his size well, he’s tricky.”