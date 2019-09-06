How to Watch USA vs Mexico Soccer Online Without Cable

The United States men’s national soccer team will host their rivals from Mexico for a friendly at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Friday.

The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English) and TUDN (Spanish). If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Hulu With Live TV

Sling TV

USA vs Mexico Preview

Neither squad has played since Mexico defeated the United States 1-0 in the Gold Cup final on July 7 in Chicago.

American defender Reggie Cannon, the last man to make the Gold Cup squad, started that game at right back. Head coach Gregg Berhalter asked him back for the USMNT’s friendlies with Mexico and Uruguay.

“I got a call from Gregg when I was at my house and he told me that he thought that I really stood out at Gold Cup from a lot of perspectives,” Cannon recently told Pro Soccer USA. “Obviously, coming in being the second, third right back in the camp, the last man in the camp, there weren’t really high expectations of me on his part, but he called me in because he believed in me and he thought that I could play at that level. Now, it seems that when I push myself, I can play to that level.”

The 21-year-old FC Dallas standout wasn’t added to the Gold Cup squad until Tyler Adams went down with an injury.

Cannon didn’t start the national team’s first two games of the tournament, but he impressed as a starter in a rotated squad against Panama in the US’s last match of group play. He got his next start in the semifinals, against Jamaica, before seeing his name in the lineup for the finals clash Mexico.

“You can definitely see the development all the way through January camp,” Cannon said, per Pro Soccer USA. “Think about it. I played zero minutes in friendlies in January camp and came and started in Gold Cup. Gregg gave me a lot of things to work on: being more comfortable in the middle of the field because that’s the way Gregg likes to play, liking to have his fullbacks come in sometimes.”

Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson could make his USMNT debut in the pair of friendlies. With Robinson as their starting center back, Atlanta have conceded the fewest goals in MLS.

They bested Liga MX side América in the Campeones Cup on August 14. Then, days after Robinson got the call from Berhalter, the Five Stripes edged Minnesota United 2-1 in the US Open Cup final.

“He’s in great form,” Berhalter said, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He’s played exceptionally over last month and a half. He’s earned it. I like nothing more than calling in players who have earned a spot by playing really well.

“He helped his team win the Campeones Cup. They just won the U.S. Open Cup. His team is first in the MLS East. What more can you ask for?”