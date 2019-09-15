Jaguars vs Texans Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The banged up Jacksonville Jaguars head to Houston on Sunday to take on the Texans at RNG Stadium in a game that both teams desperately need to avoid an 0-2 hole to start the year.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Jaguars vs Texans on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you want to watch in-market CBS games, and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Jaguars vs Texans on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

If you want to watch as much NFL as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Jacksonville and Houston) and NFL Network are among the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, while NFL RedZone is included in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Jaguars vs Texans on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Another option for watching as much as NFL as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Jacksonville and Houston) and ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Jaguars vs Texans on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch in-market CBS games. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Jaguars vs Texans on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Jaguars vs Texans and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Jaguars vs Texans Preview

Jacksonville’s tough test to start the year against defending NFL MVP and Patrick Mahomes got even tougher when quarterback Nick Foles left with a broken clavicle just minutes into his Jaguars’ debut. Foles — who helped lead the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title in 2017 — signed a four-year, $88 million deal with Jacksonville in the offseason.

But Foles isn’t the only key piece on the bend for the Jaguars. Starting cornerback A.J. Bouye, defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue and receiver Marqise Lee will all miss the matchup against the Texans as well.

The injury to Ngakoue means that first-round pass-rusher Josh Allen will get more run against the Texans, but he’s disappointed to see his defensive line mate down.

“I’m missing my buddy, missing my partner in crime,” Allen said. “It’s not going to be a change for me. We played the (same) amount of snaps together when we did play. It’s just a step – I have to be the fast guy now.”

Jacksonville rookie Gardner Minshew entered in relief of Foles last week and played lights out early on. The sixth-round pick completed his first 13 passes, finishing 22 of 25 for 275 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He’ll now get his first career start against the Texans and three-time defensive player of the year, J.J. Watt.

“It’s just like any other week,” Minshew said. “Just trying to be the best I can for the team. The role changes, but the pressure doesn’t.”

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson can relate to the situation Minshew is in. He came off the bench cold for his NFL debut to replace Tom Savage. Watson went on to throw for 1,699, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in six starts as a rookie.

“It’s just a different energy coming off the bench to (playing) when everyone has been focused on you,” Watson told reporters. “The tape and everyone’s been focused on everything that you’re good at, what your weaknesses are, throughout the week. They have all days to focus on those things and try to put a game plan around you, and … it’s hard to really explain unless you’re in that position. It’s a different type of feel.”

The Texans suffered heartbreak on Monday Night Football last week, seemingly scoring the winning touchdown late before Drew Brees and the Saints marched right back to win the thriller 30-28.

Despite the loss, Houston is still favored against the Jags, with Odds Shark listing them as an 8.5-point favorites on their home turf.

