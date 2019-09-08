Lions vs Cardinals Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

This year’s No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray will get his first taste of real NFL action on Sunday with a home crowd backing him as the Arizona Cardinals host the Detroit Lions.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Lions vs Cardinals on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

Fox (live in select markets, including Detroit and Phoenix) is one of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle. Plus, if you’re looking to watch more NFL beyond this game, FuboTV is a great option, as CBS, NBC and NFL Network are also included, while NFL RedZone is available in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Lions vs Cardinals on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live select markets, including Detroit and Phoenix). It also has CBS, NBC and ESPN, making it the cheapest streaming service to have every channel that will have Lions and Cardinals games this season.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Lions vs Cardinals on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle comes with 40-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in select markets, including Detroit and Phoenix). As far as other NFL channels go, only NFL Network is included in the “Sling Blue” package, while ESPN is in “Sling Orange” and CBS is not available on Sling.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Lions vs Cardinals on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Lions vs Cardinals and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Lions vs Cardinals Preview

The Cardinals made a decision in the offseason to press the reset button — again — firing head coach Steve Wilks after one 3-13 season and drafting quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick.

While bringing Murray aboard, the Cardinals had to ship away first-round quarterback Josh Rosen — who the team had taken just one year earlier with the No. 10 overall pick.

Rosen started 13 games for the Cardinals, passing for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Arizona dealt Rosen to Miami for second and fifth round picks.

Kliff Kingsbury takes the reins in Arizona from Wilks and brings his Air Raid offense with him. Kingsbury was hired by the Cardinals after being fired by Texas Tech for going just 35-40 in six seasons.

He’s eager to see how his offense holds up in the pro ranks.

“It’s never been used,” Kingsbury told The Associated Press. “Nobody really knows what we’re going to do or what it’s going to look like, so we’ll just take it one game at a time.”

Murray is a solid candidate to run the system. He won the Heisman a year ago at Oklahoma, accumulating 4,946 yards of total offense and 51 touchdowns while leading the Sooners to the College Football Playoff.

“I’m not nervous right now. . . . I always like to keep calm and just you know, be myself and trust the game plan, trust myself, trust my teammates going into it,” Murray said, via ESPN.com. “Go out there play my game and let the chips fall where they may.”

Kingsbury understands that Murray may have some rookie moments, but is confident they can work through it.

“I’ve said it all along: He’s a rookie quarterback in the NFL starting Week 1,” Kingsbury said. “There’s going to be some ups and downs. We’re going to make some mistakes. We’ll work through those and try to continue to improve together.”

The Detroit Lions have a defensive minded head coach in Matt Patricia, who is trying to come up with a game plan to stop the unique offensive attack of the Cardinals without a ton of tape on Murray.

“Interesting would be a good term,” Patricia said. “I would say ‘difficult’ would probably be the better term. He’s obviously a dynamic athlete, very strong arm, really just does a great job at making quick reads.”

Quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Lions offense will be running a new system of their own under first-year coordinator Darrell Bevell. He previously spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings.

“He’s trying to get to know our players and myself as much as he can. I’m trying to get to know him and his system as best I can and trying to make that thing gel as quickly as possible,” said Stafford. “It’s always a work in progress, whether it’s Year One, Day One, or Year 10.”

The Lions are listed as 2.5-point road favorites for the contest over the Cardinals.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Lions Games Without Cable in 2019