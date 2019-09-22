Lions vs Eagles Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles head home in search of a bounce back win as they host Matthew Stafford and the undefeated Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Lions vs Eagles on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

Fox (live in select markets, including San Francisco and Tampa) is one of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle. Plus, if you’re looking to watch more NFL beyond this game, FuboTV is a great option, as CBS, NBC and NFL Network are also included, while NFL RedZone is available in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Lions vs Eagles on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live select markets, including San Francisco and Tampa). It also has CBS, NBC and ESPN, making it the cheapest streaming service to have every channel that will have Lions and Eagles games this season.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Lions vs Eagles on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle comes with 40-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in select markets, including San Francisco and Tampa). As far as other NFL channels go, only NFL Network is included in the “Sling Blue” package, while ESPN is in “Sling Orange” and CBS is not available on Sling.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Lions vs Eagles on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Lions vs Eagles and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Lions vs Eagles Preview

The Eagles fell to 1-1 after failing to contain Julio Jones late last week, watching the Falcons wide receiver scamper 54 yards for the eventual game-winning score late in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Carson Wentz and the Eagles simply didn’t have enough in the tank for a comeback, with receivers DeSean Jackson (groin) and Alshon Jeffery (calf) out of action.

“It was tough,” Wentz said in the postgame. “Some of the stuff tonight you can’t make up. I’ve never seen guy after guy like that early in the ballgame, but guys stepped up. Guys were resilient. We came up a little short today, but I’m proud of the way the guys fought.”

Wentz has seen his last two seasons end early with injuries and there’s been some debate if he should change his playing style, which features a hefty serving of reckless abandon. He took a beating against the Falcons again, but his head coach said Wentz is “fine.”

They’ll get another chance against the Lions, who are 1-0-1 this season. Detroit blew a lead and then settled for a tie against the Cardinals to open up the season, but managed a nice win against the Chargers last week.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia has some familiarity with the Eagles, having been the Patriots defensive coordinator when Philadelphia won Super Bowl XXVI. However, he’s not sure how much it will help.

“This team [the Eagles were] different that year. Different kind of quarterback, different kind of just there were some differences from that year to what everything looks like right now. And we’re in the same boat,” Patricia explained when asked about the Super Bowl on a conference call earlier this week. “We look completely different. Obviously, I’m [with] an entirely new team.”

There’s another coaching link with Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who was the head coach of the Lions from 2009-2013. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, long snapper Don Muhlbach, punter Sam Martin and cornerback Darius Slay are the only players that remain from that era.

“It’s funny, I don’t recognize anybody on that team,” Schwartz told reporters this week. “That shows you how much turnover there is in this league because it really doesn’t seem that long ago. Maybe it has been.”

The Eagles are listed as 5-point favorites for the game with a total of 45.5.

