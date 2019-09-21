Notre Dame vs Georgia Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

A top 10 tilt between No 3. Georgia and No. 7 Notre Dame highlights the week of college football, as both squads look for a resume building win with their sights set on a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame vs Georgia Preview

The out-of-conference matchup might be the biggest of the season as the Bulldogs play host to the Fighting Irish in Athens. Both squads are off to undefeated starts and know that a win on Saturday will go a long way in proving their worth when the College Football Playoff committee decides its postseason berths.

Georgia has reeled off a trio of convincing wins against Vanderbilt, Murray State and Samford to open the year. The Bulldog defense has been getting after opponents with 12 sacks this season, while the offensive line has been busting open big holes for running back D’Andre Swift and the rest of the Georgia backs. Swift has 290 yards this season and a YPC just under 10.

There’s no question the crowd will be hyped for the game and the Bulldogs will have a little extra oomph after installing 500 extra bleacher seats at one end of the stadium, ensuring a record crowd of more than 93,000, according to the Associated Press.

“I know our guys will be excited to play. I know it will be an awesome atmosphere,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “Our fans never fail when it comes to support and being there. It’ll be a record crowd with the additional seats. But after that, it’s going to come down to football, and that’s what it always boils down to — who can block and tackle.”

Notre Dame is trying to approach the matchup just like any other, but this one won’t be like facing Louisville or New Mexico.

“I try to stay away from the noise,” said Notre Dame linebacker Asmar Bilal. “It’s like any other faceless, nameless opponent. We’re preparing like it’s any other game at this point. Our goal is to win a national championship. That’s our business. So we’re planning to go down there and win.”

Notre Dame QB Ian Book is 29-of-47 passing for 553 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions so far this season. Despite that, head coach Brian Kelly wants to see more explosive plays out of the offense, which will be needed if they intend to hang with the Bulldogs.

“We can’t give up big plays like we did in the running game today, and we have to find explosive plays on our offense,” Kelly said. “Those two came together against New Mexico. Doesn’t mean they are coming against Georgia, but we know a little bit more about our football team.”

Georgia is installed as a whopping 14.5-point favorite for the game with a total of 57.5, according to Odds Shark.

