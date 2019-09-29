Seahawks vs Cardinals Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

It’s the battle of the birds as NFC West rivals Seattle and Arizona clash on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Cardinals on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

Fox (live in select markets, including Seattle and Phoenix) is one of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle. Plus, if you’re looking to watch more NFL beyond this game, FuboTV is a great option, as CBS, NBC and NFL Network are also included, while NFL RedZone is available in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Cardinals on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live select markets, including Seattle and Phoenix). It also has CBS, NBC and ESPN, making it the cheapest streaming service to have every channel that will have Seahawks and Cardinals games this season.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Cardinals on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Cardinals and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Preview

It’s been a tough go so far for first overall pick Kyler Murray, who has been unable to pick up a victory. After back-to-back 300-yard games to start his career, the former Heisman winner came back to earth in a loss to the Panthers, managing just 173 yards and tossing two interceptions. On top of that, Murray has been sacked 16 times this season.

“He’s got to learn, when the party’s over, to get rid of it,” Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “You appreciate the fact that he wants to make every play and bring us back, but there’s no 21-point touchdown passes. It’s just a learning curve that we’re going through.”

Murray will meet up with one of his idols in Russell Wilson, who was doubted as well as an NFL prospect due to his size. Both are proving those perceptions wrong.

“It was good to see a guy my size doing it. I think that helps any kid,” Murray said of watching Wilson. “We kind of have the same stature, so being able to see him do it in the league, winning Super Bowls, that gives you a confidence boost.”

Wilson is having a strong start to the season, throwing for 901 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions while completing more than 71 percent of his passes.

Chris Carson became the Seahawks first 1,000-yard rusher since Marshawn Lynch last season, but has been plagued by fumble trouble this season. The latest occurrence came against the Saints last week when Carson put the ball on the turf and New Orleans returned it for a momentum-swinging TD.

Seahawks skipper Pete Carroll said that despite the fumble issues, they’re sticking with Carson.

“You’re going to see absolute support for our guy. He’s a great football player. We love him. You’re going to see what that looks like,” Carroll said. “There’s been a lot of players over the years, through the ages that have had issues at times. They put it to rest and it’s behind them and all that. That’s what’s going to happen here.”

The Seahawks need a win to keep up in the competitive NFC West where both the Rams and 49ers have started the season 3-0. Seattle is a 5.5-point for the game with a total of 48.

