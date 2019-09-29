‘Shark Tank’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Tonight, season 11 of Shark Tank will premiere on ABC at 9pm ET/PT.

Shark Tank Preview

Tonight, the sharks will meet four new entrepreneurs looking to expand their businesses. One of those entrepreneurs is just ten-years-old.

Cassidy Crawley, who hails from Hawaii, will be introducing her product, The Baby Toon, to the panel of sharks. The Baby Toon is a baby-safe spoon that comes in a new shape that’s safer for little ones. It also doubles as a teething ring.

According to E Online, Cassidy was in the first grade when she first came up with the idea for The Baby Toon. She tells the outlet of her experience on Shark Tank, “Partially why I’m just very thankful I’m here is I want to show other kids that they can be open to opportunities they have at school or at home to create and invent. I just really hope I inspire them. It’s a dream come true.”

The young entrepreneur is looking to give up 50 percent of her company to an investor– after all, she still needs to go to school, she says.

Another product making the rounds tonight is Tadah Foods, which is described as, “Delicious, all natural, globally inspired fusion cuisine served up with a generous helping of social responsibility.” Tadah Foods comes in two varieties: falafel wraps, and falafel poppers, and comes from the mind of John Sorial.

Sorial majored in chemical engineering from Johns Hopkins University and worked in marketing for years before deciding to pursue his entrepreneurial aspirations. In an interview with Triple Pundit, Sorial explained, “Growing up in NYC, you’re exposed to so many different types of food… It was the ‘United Nations’ of friends, neighbors and foods. It shaped who I was and what I did. It was the perfect playground for my inner chubby kid.”

He continues, “I was never driven by money… Whatever I’m doing, I’m always doing for other people.”

How does the company give back? By donating 25 of their profits towards organizations that are engaged in social change.

Sorial tells Triple Pundit, “We aspire to become active, responsible, corporate citizens, not just with our money, but with our time,” Sorial said. “I believe that the social enterprise business model is the future for all companies looking to make a meaningful connection with their communities and their consumers.”

Be sure to tune in to a new season of Shark Tank to see what products the sharks will invest in this go-around.

Shark Tank season 11 premieres Sunday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. on ABC.