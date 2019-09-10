How to Watch The Kelly Clarkson Show Online for Free Without Cable

The Kelly Clarkson Show premiered on NBC on Monday, September 9, starring superstar recording artist and The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson as its host; the daytime talk show airs new episodes on weekdays at 2pm/1pm CT.

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Preview

In a press release, NBC described the new show for potential viewers: “In her new one-hour daytime talk show, multi-talented, Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson uses her gift of connection to bring viewers something new: a fun, energetic show that breaks with tradition. In each episode audiences will experience an hour full of remarkable stories, celebrity guests, spontaneous surprises, humor, heart and, of course, good music! It’s like a weekday brunch party with a fascinating guest list of people who would otherwise never meet.”

The premiere episode featured an introduction from Steve Carrell and guest appearance from Dwayne “The Rock Johnson,” who stepped in as Kevin Hart’s replacement guest following the car accident that he was involved in. Entertainment Weekly reviewed the latest daytime show to join network television as one that “looks to be aiming for a slightly more homespun version of Ellen, mixing feel-good altruism and light silliness.”

Thought today was fun? Back at it TOMORROW with @TheEllenShow @JohnLegend and a BIG surprise! 🙌 🎉 #KellyClarksonShow Find out where to watch: https://t.co/qhpTdLnF9t pic.twitter.com/AFrelarDqe — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) September 9, 2019

As it turns out, Ellen DeGeneres is one of Clarkson’s guests during the show’s second episode, airing on Tuesday, September 10. The official synopsis for the episode says it will include “Guests Ellen DeGeneres and John Legend; Kelly’s ‘Tram of Dreams’; a 91-year-old ‘Instagrannie’ and viral sensation; Kelly surprises Michell Girard and Chris Barrington to learn about Michell’s act of kindness.”

The episode 3 description, airing on Wednesday at 2/1pm CT, teases “Guest Jennifer Garner; Kelly invites Meryl Streep to join her in studio; Matt Iseman and Sandy Zimmerman (“American Ninja Warrior”); planting sustainable foods; a magical dentist.”

Jay Leno is the guest for Thursday, September 12’s episode 4, as well as 100-year-old baker Marjorie Johnson. Rounding out the first week of episodes for the new show on Friday, September 13 are celebrity guest Chance the Rapper, comic Jillian Bell, and a group of cops who rose to viral fame.

Although Clarkson joked during the premiere that her role as a talk show host is her first “9 to 5” job, family still comes first and she made sure that she would still be able to be a good mom to her children once The Kelly Clarkson Show began filming. She told People Magazine “When we were doing the schedule for the show, I was like, ‘I have to drop my kids off at school.’ And I’m always the one who puts them to bed. You just have to prioritize and juggle and make people know it’s an important thing. And don’t feel guilty about it.”