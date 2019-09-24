‘This Is Us’ Season 4 Premiere: How to Watch Episode 1 Online

Season 4 of This Is Us premieres tonight, on September 24, 2019, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the NBC network. Star Milo Ventimiglia recently told Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet at the 2019 Emmys that the season will open up with a “beautiful” episode. For those who want to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription, there are still options for you.

For those who would like more information on what to expect this season, read on below for cast news, episode descriptions, and other show info.

“THIS IS US” SEASON 4 CAST: The season 4 cast members consist of Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Melanie Liburd, Niles Fitch, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Logan Shroyer, Faithe Herman, Hannah Zeile, Eris Baker, Lonnie Chavis, and Lyric Ross. Jennifer Morrison and Tim Matheson will have recurring roles this season. Guest stars include Asante Blackk, Marsha Stephanie Blake, M. Night Shyamalan, Bahara Golestani, Griffin Dunne, Timothy Omundson, Julian Silva, Ron Cephas Jones, Auden Thornton, Nick Wechsler, and Omar Epps.

HOW LONG IS “THIS IS US” SEASON 4?: This season will last for 18 episodes.

“THIS IS US” SEASON 4 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “Strangers” and the description states, “Jack meets Rebecca’s parents; new characters are introduced.”

“THIS IS US” SEASON 4 EPISODE 2: Episode 2 is called “The Pool: Part Two” and it is set to air on October 1, 2019. The plot synopsis of the episode reads, “Beth and Randall adjust to life in Philadelphia; Jack and Rebecca take the big three to the pool.”

“THIS IS US” SEASON 4 EPISODE 3: “Jolts” is the title of episode 3 and it is scheduled to air on October 8, 2019.

“THIS IS US” SEASON 4 EPISODE 4: The fourth episode of the season is “Flip a Coin” and it will broadcast on October 15, 2019.

“THIS IS US” SEASON 4 SPOILERS & INFORMATION: According to Oprah Mag, in addition to introducing some new characters, Rebecca will most likely still be dealing with the death of Jack and will be exploring her relationship with Miguel. Showrunner Elizabeth Berger spoke with The Wrap about Nicky’s story this season and revealed, “I think it’s safe to say that obviously Nicky’s story wasn’t over and we’re sort of going to be filling in the blanks of what happened in order to catch up to that point as we move forward … He definitely looks like he’s doing better.”

Show creator Isaac Aptaker also confirmed to The Wrap that This Is Us is at its midpoint in its story. That doesn’t mean there will be a certain amount of seasons planned. It’s just the place in the storyline that the show is at right now.