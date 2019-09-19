Titans vs Jaguars Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two AFC South rivals are set to clash as the Tennessee Titans and Marcus Mariota look to bounce back from a disappointing loss against the Gardner Minshew led Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the Titans vs Jaguars live stream via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NFL Network is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. It also comes with Fox (with some NFL and college football games in 4K), CBS and NBC, while NFL RedZone is in the “Sports Plus” add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Titans vs Jaguars on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle comes with 40-plus live TV channels, including NFL Network.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Titans vs Jaguars on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages. The upper three bundles (Core, Elite and Ultra) all include NFL Network.

You can sign up for PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Titans vs Jaguars on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Titans vs Jaguars and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Titans vs Jaguars Preview

The story around the Jaguars leading up to the matchup is the trade request by All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey. The outspoken defensive back got into a heated argument with Jags head coach Doug Marrone during a 13-12 loss to the Houston Texans last week, dropping the team to 0-2. Ramsey is expected to play as the teams looks for a deal, which will reportedly featured a steep asking price of two first round picks.

“It’s like anything else in this profession: It’s behind us now,” Marrone said. “His focus is on playing and doing the best job for his teammates, and my job is to do the best for the team. That’s behind us right now.”

Beside the drama with Ramsey, the Jaguars have plenty of problems to figure out following an 0-2 start. On top of that, the Titans have had their number in the primetime slot on Thursday night, winning four in a row and six of seven in the series

“Just want to kind of change that feeling of losing to those guys,” Ngakoue said. “I know they feel like they’ve got a number on us. We’ve got to change that. That stigma, we’ve got to change that, that outlook.”

In the last meeting between the teams, Henry finished with 238 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries, which included a 99-yard run down the sideline.

“We don’t need to watch that again,” Jacksonville defensive coordinator Todd Wash told reporters. “I see it on NFL Network all the time. My wife always brings it up. ‘That wasn’t a very good play.’ I’m like, ‘Mr. Obvious, right?’ … The bottom line is he made a play. Give credit to him, but we have to do a better job of stopping it this time.”

Henry is ready to produce some new highlights as well.

“I am tired of seeing it,” said Henry. “I know for sure they are.”

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota had one of the best games of his career against the Browns in Week 1, but came back to earth a little against the Texans. He threw for a modest 154 yards and one touchdown with 93.5 rating last week.

“I love playing when the lights are on, and I look forward to these challenges,” Mariota said. “I look forward to these division games. And our guys I think will be ready to go. It’s going to be a challenge, but we’re looking forward to it.”

The Jaguars will be relying on rookie passer Gardner Minshew, who went for 213 yards and a TD last week with a 97.2 rating. He also rushed for team-high 56 yards last week. The sixth round pick leads all rookie quarterbacks with his three pass touchdowns and 111.8 QB rating.