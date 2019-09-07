UFC 242 Live Stream: How to Watch UFC PPV Online

You can purchase the UFC 242 PPV right here. For pricing details and an event preview, read on below.

UFC 242 Preview

Headlined by a lightweight title unification fight between Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov, the UFC 242 features some of the most exciting fighters in the promotion. The unbeaten Khabib Nurmagomedov has steamrolled his competition thus far, yet hasn’t faced as well-rounded a fighter as Poirier in his stellar career so far. Poirier’s elite ground game paired with his rapidly improving stand up make him someone capable of giving Khabib a challenge wherever the fight goes.

Khabib has mostly made his name by leaning heavily on his takedowns and aggressive top control. He was an excellent stylistic matchup to dethrone McGregor – a pure striker – and while he shouldn’t struggle to take down Poirier, he does need to worry about what happens when they inevitably hit the mat. Rather than simply maul Poirier from the top, Khabib will need to be careful as to not expose himself in any way on the ground as openings that he gives to lesser fighters will be punished by Poirier.

Poirier is coming off a big win himself as he denied featherweight king Max Holloway a shot at joining the elite “champ-champ” club. Poirier has long owned one of the better ground games in the sport but the development of his hands have catapulted him from gatekeeper status to interim champion. He put on a clinic against Holloway – an excellent striker in his own right – and his newfound versatility makes him an extremely tough matchup for any fighter.

Also on the card is a rematch between Edson Barboza and Paul Felder. The two matched up for an extremely exciting fight in 2015 where Barboza came away with a decision win after three exciting rounds. Both men are happy to keep the fight standing as Barboza comes from a strong Muay Thai background where Felder owns a Thai Boxing background himself. The rematch should be fairly similar to the first go-round with a lot of action and both fighters landing in an exiting affair.

UFC 242 features a number of prominent fighters from the Dagestan region of Russia – due to its relatively close location to Abu Dhabi. Aside from Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev sits at 17-1 and is ready to put himself on the map with a win over Jiu-Jitsu world champion Davi Ramos. Makhachev currently owns a five-fight UFC winning streak and should he add another to that total on a pay per view card, a serious step up in competition would almost certainly be on the way.