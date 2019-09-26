How to Watch USA vs England Rugby World Cup Online Without Cable

England and the United States will meet at Kobe Misaki Stadium in Kobe, Japan, on Thursday in Rugby World Cup pool play.

In the United States, the match will start early Thursday morning (6:45 a.m. ET/3:45 a.m. PT)

England vs USA Rugby World Cup Preview

Playing in their eighth Rugby World Cup, the United States have never secured more than one victory in a single tournament or advanced past pool play.

“We really want to go in there and be competitive. We’re absolutely not going to give up against any of the teams we’re playing,” head coach Gary Gold said, according to ESPN. “But we’d really like the rugby supporters in the United States to see a team that’s got a lot of courage, that is prepared to go toe to toe with the best teams in the world, and really can make them proud.

“If that means the scoreboard ends up going in our favor, that’s wonderful. But if it doesn’t end up that way, after 80 minutes of rugby we want those teams to feel that they were in a real fight. That they played against a team that was well organized, that played for each other, and played with a lot of heart.”

The Eagles went winless in four World Cup matches in 2015. That squad featured 11 players that hailed from amateur outfits.

This time around, thanks to the 2017 advent of Major League Rugby, all 31 Americans play professionally. Cam Dolan, a veteran No. 8, plays for the league’s New Orleans Gold.

“The fitness, strength, and explosion levels into contact are all much greater now,” Dolan said, per ESPN. “Before you had to come into camp and then get fit. Guys had full-time jobs, and were only training with their clubs on Tuesdays and Thursdays. You had half the guys coming from amateur setups and half the guys coming from professional setups. It was just tough to get everyone on the same page.”

He added: “We’re going there to compete. We want to show the world how far we’ve come since the last World Cup and show the world what we’re capable of.”

England opened their tournament on Sunday, blasting Tonga 35-3 for a bonus point. Manu Tuilagi had a pair of tries, and Jamie George and Luke Cowan Dickie added a try apiece.

“We’d like to be sharper with the ball and that will come. I was really pleased with the effort of my players, they worked really hard,” head coach Eddie Jones said after the victory, according to CNN. “What a great effort by Tonga. They fought really hard.”

“We can be pleased about the end of the game when we were under the pump, we defended really well. That’s two tests now we haven’t conceded a try so we’re pretty happy with that.”