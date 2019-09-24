How to Watch ‘Bless This Mess’ Season 2 Online Without Cable

In ABC’s Bless This Mess, newlyweds Rio and Mike drop everything to make the move from the big city of New York to rural Nebraska in search of a simpler life. They soon realize that becoming farmers isn’t as easy as they planned.

‘Bless This Mess’ Season 2 Premiere Preview

Dax Shepard and Lake Bell star in Bless This Mess, a series about two newlyweds who move from New York City to rural Nebraska seeking an easier, carefree life. The two quickly realize that becoming farmers isn’t as easy as they had expected.

In the Season 2 premiere “459,” Mike and Rio (Shepard and Bell) host the big event of college football season: the town’s Huskers kickoff party…but no one in the town believes they can pull it off. They might be right when Rio loses Portia, the pig that’s been selected for the lucky pig race. Beau and Kay frantically try to hide the fact that they’ve split up, with mixed results.

Starring alongside Shepard and Bell are Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Maggie’s former neighbor who now lives in her barn; Pam Grier as Constance, the owner of her own store called “Connie’s” and the local sheriff; JT Neal as Jacob, Mike and Rio’s neighbors’ son; David Koechner as Beau, Jacob’s father and a local rancher who pressures Mike to sell him the farmhouse; and Lennon Parham as Kay, Jacob’s mother and Beau’s wife.

Guest-starring in the season opener is Susie Essman (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Donna, Nancy Lenehan as Deb, Jim O’Heir (Parks and Recreation) as Kent, Lisa Linke as Clara, and Joseph A. Nunez as Ray. “459” was written by Dominic Dierkes and directed by Bell.

The series holds an overall 82 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes with the overall critics consensus reading, “Well-written and endearingly down-home, Bless This Mess‘ greatest gift is the joy of seeing its hilarious and like-able ensemble all in one place.”

“Bell and [Elizabeth] Meriwether’s script has precious little time to set up what the series is going to look like, and therefore gets to quick work making it all happen as soon as possible,” wrote Variety.

Decider also noted the show’s like-able cast writing, “Bless This Mess isn’t trying to wow you with needless razzle-dazzle. It’s just a well-written show with an endlessly likable cast that’ll make you smile.”