Giants vs Cowboys Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Two NFL East rivals seemingly heading opposite directions are set to clash to kickoff the season as the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, and if it's in your market (coverage map), it'll be televised on Fox.

Giants vs Cowboys Preview

The Cowboys have designs on a playoff run, while the Giants are predicted to be closer to the No. 1 pick than a playoff berth.

According to Odds Shark, Dallas’ win total is set at nine, while the Giants are hovering at six. That is life in the NFC East, where both the Cowboys and Eagles are considered contenders for a Super Bowl berth.

While both teams might have different expectations record-wise, the standard is high when it comes to the running back position.

Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott missed all of training camp and the preseason holding out for a new deal, but inked a record-setting extension this week.

Elliott’s extension is for six years and features $90 million in new money, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He added that $50 million is guaranteed.

The contract is well deserved. Last year, Elliott had a monster workload, with 304 carries — 43 more than any other player — to go with 77 catches, collecting 2,001 yards from scrimmage. He’s led the league in rushing in two of his three seasons, including last year when he racked up 1,434 yards.

In all, Elliott has 4,048 yards rushing and 28 touchdowns on the ground to go with 1,199 yards and six touchdowns catching the ball out of the backfield. He’s expected to be a full-go for Week 11.

“It’s not a surprise,” Giatns coach Pat Shurmur said. “That just adds another outstanding player to what’s really an outstanding offense. They have an outstanding offensive line, they have an outstanding quarterback, they have really outstanding receivers, and they added Jason Witten back to the mix. Like I talked about on Monday, we have to defend that offense, and they’ve added another outstanding player to the mix. We’ll get ready to play.” On the Giants side, Saquon Barkley is coming off a Rookie of the Year season where he rushed for 1,307 yards (behind only Zeke and 11 touchdowns on 261 carries. He also racked up 91 passes for 721 yards and four touchdowns. After signing his deal Elliott said, “I believe I’m the best,” which is something that has motivated Barkley. “I’m happy he said that,” Barkley said. “He believes he’s the best, I believe I’m the best. You ask Todd Gurley, he’s going to believe he’s the best. That’s how it should be.” The Cowboys are a touchdown favorite for the game, according to Odds Shark. The total is set at 45.5.

