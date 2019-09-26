How to Watch ‘Creepshow’ TV Series Online for Free

Executive produced by The Walking Dead‘s Greg Nicotero, Shudder is premiering Creepshow, a horror anthology series based on the iconic 1982 anthology film written by Stephen King and directed by the legendary George A. Romero.

The first episode of the series will premiere on Thursday, September 26, with future episodes being released on a weekly basis. Here are the different ways–which all include free trials–to watch Creepshow episodes online:

Amazon Prime’s Shudder Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all Shudder content through the Amazon Shudder Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Shudder channel, you can you can then watch Creepshow episodes on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Shudder

Creepshow episodes are also available via Shudder. This option ultimately gets you all the same things you get with Amazon Prime’s Shudder Channel, only you’ll be watching through Shudder’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s.

You can sign up for a free trial of Shudder right here, and you can then watch Creepshow episodes on your computer via the Shudder website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Shudder app.

‘Creepshow’ Series Premiere Preview

Shudder, AMC’s horror- and thriller-centric streaming service, is debuting Creepshow, an anthology series based on the film series of the same name from the ’80s. The six-episode season will feature 12 chilling tales starring David Arquette (Scream franchise), Adrienne Barbeau (The Fog), Tobin Bell (Saw franchise), Big Boi (a.k.a. Antwan Patton), Jeffrey Combs (Re-Animator), Kid Cudi (a.k.a. Scott Mescudi), Bruce Davison (X-Men), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Dana Gould (Stan Against Evil), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica) and DJ Qualls (The Man in the High Castle).

The network has released the titles of some of the series’ segments which will include a Stephen King story and tales from other award-winning and acclaimed horror writers including:

“By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain” by Joe Hill (NOS4A2)

“House of the Head” by Josh Malerman (Bird Box)

“The Companion” by Joe Lansdale (The Bottoms), Kasey Lansdale & Keith Lansdale

“The Man in the Suitcase” by Christopher Buehlman (The Lesser Dead)

“All Hallows Eve” by Bruce Jones (The Hitchhiker)

“Night of the Paw” by John Esposito (The Walking Dead: Webisodes)

“Bad Wolf Down” by Rob Schrab (Monster House)

“Having the opportunity to embrace the spirit of Creepshow and expand on what George and Steve created is, without a doubt, a lifelong dream come true,” said Nicotero. “Having grown up in Pittsburgh, Creepshow lives in a special place for me. I had the good fortune to visit the set as a teenager. I was able to look behind the curtain of filmmaking and it changed me forever. I’m honored to continue telling the stories in the ‘comic book come to life’ world that fans fell in love with. This fall we will be ‘opening the coffin’ and unleashing upon the world our demented and ghastly stories, crafted by the best in business.”

In addition to producing duties, Nicotero will direct some of the series. Other installments will be helmed by David Bruckner, director of the acclaimed horror film The Ritual; Roxanne Benjamin, director of segments of Southbound and XX; and Rob Schrab, whose numerous TV directing credits include Ghosted and Community. John Harrison, who was the first assistant director for George Romero on the original Creepshow movie (and also composed the film’s theme), will be directing a story he co-wrote with Nicotero.

Nicotero’s Oscar and Emmy award-winning company, KNB EFX GROUP Inc., will be handling the show’s Creature and Make-Up Effects. Nicotero was also responsible for the make-up effects on the 1987 sequel Creepshow 2, which was one of his earliest screen credits.