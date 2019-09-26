How to Watch ‘Evil’ Series Premiere Online Without Cable

On CBS’s new supernatural drama Evil, a skeptical psychologist allies with a priest and a contractor to investigate purported supernatural incidents. The new show, starring Katja Herbers and Mike Colter, debuts Thursday, September 26, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Evil live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of Evil on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

CBS (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Evil on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch new episodes up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes CBS (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Evil on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and then you can watch a live stream of Evil on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

‘Evil’ Series Premiere Preview

Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

Kristen Bouchard (Herbers) cuts ties as an expert witness for the District Attorney after being pushed to lie in court regarding an alleged murderer who appeared to be possessed. To make ends meet, Kristen accepts a job offer from David Acosta (Colter), a former adventure-seeking journalist now studying to be a priest and tasked by the Church to assess unexplained phenomena. Rounding out the trio is Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi), an even-tempered realist recruited by Acosta for his carpentry skills, which he uses to uncover practical rationales behind “hauntings.” Ever logical, Kristen is certain science can provide answers to every incident they encounter – including her own chillingly real night terrors. That is until she meets Leland Townsend (Lost‘s Michael Emerson), a sinister man who oozes menace and threatens her and her four young daughters. Undeterred, Kristen, David, and Ben set out to assess inexplicable events to see if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

On the “Pilot” episode, Kristen, David, and Ben try to determine whether a serial killer is possessed by a demon or merely a psychopath. Kristen finds that she has a taste for the work and is invited to join the team on a permanent basis.

October 3, “177 Minutes” airs. In the episode, Kristen, David, and Ben are called to investigate a supposed miracle when Naomi Clark (Hannah Hodson), a 17-year-old soccer player, comes back to life after she had been declared dead for almost two hours. Also, Kristen meets with her former boss, Lewis Cormier (Danny Burstein), at the Queens District Attorney’s office where she runs into Leland Townsend (Emerson).

In the third episode airing October 10, (“3 Stars”) a high-strung theater producer’s behavior turns from demanding to what is believed to be demonic, and Kristen, David, and Ben are called in to assess the situation. Also, Kristen discredits her DA office successor and nemesis, Leland Townsend, before he can ruin a 17-year-old boy’s life.

Lastly, on “Rose 390,” Kristen, Ben, and David are hired to evaluate Eric (Luke Judy), a seemingly psychopathic 9-year-old boy. Eric takes a liking to David, which leaves them hopeful they can curb his violent behavior. Also, Kristen is most affected by this investigation as she worries about her young daughters who lied about a horror game their grandmother, Sheryl, bought behind her back.

The cast is rounded out by Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, Dalya Knapp, Christine Lahti, and Kurt Fuller.