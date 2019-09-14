How to Watch FAU vs Ball State Football Online

The Ball State Cardinals football team will host the Florida Atlantic Owls at Scheumann Stadium on Saturday.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch it live right here via ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that includes most FAU, Ball State, C-USA and MAC football games this season, tons of other college football and live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch FAU vs Ball State live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

FAU vs Ball State Preview

Ball State made the Indiana Hoosiers sweat in each team’s season opener, ultimately falling 34-24. A week later, six Cardinals found the end zone in a 57-29 beatdown of the Fordham Rams.

“Several guys having touches, several guys having touchdowns — think about what their effort will be like in practice,” Ball State head coach Mike Neu said, according to the Ball State Daily News. “That just gives you a lot of juice and a lot of excitement knowing that at any point and time I got to be ready because the ball could come my way.”

Eleven Cardinals caught passes, and four of them scored at least once. Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt went 32-of-40 for 439 yards, six touchdowns, and an interception.

“It’s awesome to see everyone get involved scoring just because we know they can do it. It happens in practice all the time,” the redshirt junior said, per the Ball State Daily News. “The game is a proving ground, and that’s what we did today. They went out, and they made plays that came to them.”

Riley Miller caught six passes for a game-high 116 yards and a pair of scores. Fellow redshirt senior wideout Antwan Davis caught two touchdowns as well, making five grabs for 86 yards.

Junior wideout Justin Hall and redshirt junior fullback Cody Rudy also hauled in touchdown passes. Running backs Caleb Huntley and Walter Fletcher, a junior and a graduate transfer, each added a score on the ground.

“It just shows what we’re capable of,” Miller said, per the Ball State Daily News. “Realistically, you’re not going to score 57 points every game, but we know we’ve been there before. Just having that kind of game under our belt just kind of gives us a little momentum going into next week.”

The Florida Atlantic Owls are still searching for their first victory in their third season under former Oakland Raiders head coach Lane Kiffin, falling to the Ohio State Buckets 45-21 on the road and, more recently, losing 48-14 at home to the Central Florida Knights.

UCF outgained the Owls 574-314, averaging 13.1 yards per pass and 6.6 yards per carry; FAU averaged 4.4 yards per throw and 2.9 yards per carry.

It was 21-0 before the Owls scored on a field goal late in the first half.

“If you play bad early against these guys, they do it a lot. They’ll blow you out because the game’s going to go really fast and the game will get really lopsided like it did,” Kiffin said, according to The Palm Beach Post.

“Not very many positive things in the game. Really shocked. I would not have thought that.”