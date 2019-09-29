‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 5 Finale Live Stream: How to Watch FWTD Online for Free

Tonight is the finale of Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead on AMC. The episode airs at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) You’ll likely want to watch the show live so you don’t miss a thing. Read on for all the details.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of AMC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Preview

Here are the previews for tonight.

Episode 16, the finale, is called “End of the Line.” The synopsis for the finale reads: “Facing an unknown future, Morgan leads the group on a mission; Al puts the pieces together; John and June make a promise.”

And here’s another sneak peek.

Here are the opening minutes of Episode 16.

And if you’re interested in The Walking Dead, here’s a look at Season 10.

Last week, things were kind of crazy in Fear the Walking Dead‘s world. The show now has its own Negan-light character in the form of Virginia, who’s making her own propaganda video to rival the heroes’ video. Al makes a new video to show the good and the bad and the “truth” of what’s happening.

Grace’s health is still iffy and she needs IV medication to stay hydrated. And the crew’s tanker is getting low on fuel, so they really need to find a home soon. They decide to head to a nearby Humbug’s Gulch, since those Western parks often have a lot of supplies. But on their way, a bridge they’re crossing starts to collapse. Virginia arrives and offers to help, but they don’t want to owe anything to someone like her so they turn her down. She fires some rifles in the air to attract a herd of zombies and leaves. Tom dies on the bridge, sadly.

They finally reach the Gulch but it’s overrun with walkers. It doesn’t make much sense, unless Virginia’s group drew the zombies there too. The group’s out of food and gasoline, so they decide to ask Virginia for help after all. This is a decision they will surely regret.

And now we’re heading into the finale.

The show has already been renewed for a new season, despite lower live view ratings than previous season. The live view ratings are likely lower, in part, because each episode is released two days early on AMC Premiere.