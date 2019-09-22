How to Watch India vs South Africa 3rd T20 in USA

India’s cricket team will host that of South Africa at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday for the third of three T20 matches.

In the United States, the match will start Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m ET. It won’t be on TV anywhere in the US, but can watch the match live right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of the entire South Africa Tour of India, plus dozens of other live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and other original content for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of India vs South Africa on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20 Preview

Rain washed out the first T20.

In the second, the Men in Blue chased down South Africa’s below-par 149 with 6 balls and 7 wickets to spare. India captain Virat Kohli led all participants with 72 runs off 52 balls, claiming man of the match honors.

India’s bowlers took 5 wickets; South Africa’s took 3.

“Bowlers showed lot of character. The pitch was very good and they got off to a good start so it was an outstanding effort from the bowler to pull the game back from us,” Kohli said, according to ESPNcricinfo. “That’s exactly what we’re looking at, try out new people and see who stands up under pressure.”

Rohit Sharma pulled a pair of sixes off Anrich Nortje in the chase’s second over and finished with 12 runs off 12 balls. Shikhar Dhawan added a six of his own to go with 4 fours en route to 40 runs off 31 balls.

“I was timing the ball well and enjoying batting,” Dhawan said, per ESPNcricinfo. “Good to get a good start in the home season. We practice a lot against that pace in the nets (145-plus kph). It was lovely to see Rohit hitting those sixes and lovely to feel those drives and cuts that I hit.”

Proteas captain Quinton de Kock had a strong showing to open for his side, amassing 52 runs off 37 balls.

“I think we got off to a good start,” de Kock said, per ESPNcricinfo. “Towards the end they bowled pretty well, they understood the conditions a lot quicker than we did.”

He added: “There was a lot of pressure coming in for some of the new guys and I thought they played really well. Obviously we didn’t get a winning start but I thought they held their nerve very well.”

South Africa debutant Temba Bavuma came in at No. 3 and narrowly missed a half-century, settling for 49 runs on 43 balls with 3 fours and a six before departing in the 18th.

“When David [Miller] came in at No. 5, I think in the 13th over, we were in a very strong position,” Bavuma said, according to The Hindu. “That’s where we probably fumbled a bit in our batting cause. At the halfway stage, I was thinking 180 at least — that could be a very competitive score. But yeah, we just weren’t able to get going. I’m the one to be blamed. I wasn’t really able to get the momentum. I thought the platform was really set for the boys to go and do their thing.”