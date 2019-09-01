How to Watch Inter vs Cagliari in USA

Cagliari Calcio will host Inter Milan for a Serie A match on Sunday at Sardegna Arena.

For those in the United States looking to watch the match (2:45 p.m. ET start time), it won’t be on regular TV in the US, but you can watch it right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of Serie A in the USA, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch Inter vs Cagliari live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Inter vs Cagliari Preview

Inter placed fourth in Serie A last season with 69 points, one point ahead of fifth-place AC Milan. The Nerazzurri opened their 2019-20 campaign by trouncing Lecce 4-0 at San Siro.

“The enthusiasm needs to be managed in the right way, we need to be serious in our work and show desire and sacrifice,” manager Antonio Conte said on Saturday, according to the team’s website. “There are many things we need to work on and improve.”

Summer arrival Romelu Lukaku was one of four Inter goal scorers, pounding home a rebound in the 60th minute to go up 3-0.

“I’m always ready and prepare well,” Lukaku said, per the team’s site. “For the goal, I knew where the ball would end up: It was a fantastic moment, my whole family was at the stadium. I also knew that we would win, also because we’ve been training really well.”

He added: “Everything was very special. I’ve missed playing in such a warm environment, with flags and a full stadium before kick-off. It was special and I was really excited: I had goose bumps because the history of the club really was perceptible. I thought of all the great players who have played in that stadium, while the crowd got behind us during every piece of play. There’s the feeling that something big is emerging this season, but now we have to continue working hard because the road ahead is still a long one. However, the start we’ve made has been fantastic.”

Marcelo Brozović, Stefano Sensi, and Antonio Candreva also scored for the Nerazzurri.

Cagliari fell to Brescia 1-0 in their season opener, surrendering a penalty kick goal to Alfredo Donnarumma in the 54th minute. The Rossoblu placed 15th in Serie A last season with 41 points, three more than top relegated side Empoli collected.

“I expect a tough match from a number of aspects: Cagliari are a really good team and it’s a really tough place to go to,” Conte said, per the team’s site. “After their opening day defeat, they’ll have great desire to do well. They’re a team who have had a good transfer market, playing against them is another step we have to take.”

On Friday, Cagliari officially acquired goalkeeper Robin Olsen on loan from Roma. The Swede disappointed in his lone season in Italy’s capital, posting seven clean sheets in 35 appearances across all competitions.

“I’m very happy to be here,” Olsen said, according to CalcioMercato.com. “I want to redeem myself, it’s a great opportunity. Cagliari is a good team. I’m ready to play against Inter.”