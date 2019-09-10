Watch ‘Intervention’ Season 20 Finale Online

Intervention wraps up its 20th season tonight on A&E. The gripping reality will double back on the real-life people who appeared throughout, and provide updates on how they are doing and whether they have managed to kick their addiction.

‘Intervention’ Season 20 Finale Preview

The synopsis for tonight’s episode, titled “The Heroin Hub: The Final Chapter,” reads, “EJ’s lies and deceptions cause a rift in his family, as some continue to enable him while others hold a firm bottom line; Janine, Nicole, Bill, Alana, Amanda and EJ give final updates about their recoveries and hopes for the future.”

When she last appeared on Intervention, Amanda was dealing with the fallout of her custody battle. “I don’t want to sign my rights over to my kid,” she tearfully said during episode three. “I miss my son.” Alana appeared during the same episode, and struggled to kick her addiction while also dealing with her addict boyfriend Bill.

Bill was in the midst of legal troubles during his last appearance. He argues with Alana on the street, and the former says that he refuses to partake in an intervention, regardless of the consequences it could have on his life. “I’m not going,” he yells, “I don’t care, I’ll go to jail.”