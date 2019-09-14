Iowa vs Iowa State Live Stream: How to Watch Cy-Hawk Online

The Iowa State Cyclones football team will host the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Cy-Hawk 2019 on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox Sports 1 is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. Additionally, FuboTV also has this game available in 4K (on compatible devices).

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Iowa vs Iowa State on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports 1.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Iowa vs Iowa State on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle comes with 40-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports 1.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Iowa vs Iowa State on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

Cy-Hawk 2019 Preview

The Hawkeyes have yet to play on the road this season. They opened their campaign by thrashing the Miami RedHawks 38-14, then last week began their Big Ten schedule by besting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 30-0.

Senior quarterback Nate Stanley has completed 37 of his 58 passing attempts (63.3 percent) for 488 yards, 6 touchdowns, and no picks.

Two games into the 2018 season, Stanley had gone 27-of-51 (52.9 percent) for 274 yards, a score, and an interception.

“He really looks like he’s comfortable and in control. Those two things,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said of the differences in Stanley’s game from this point last season to now, according to 247Sports. “That’s something you can’t hand a player. It’s a really tough position to play. It’s tough in our offense, what we ask our quarterbacks to do so you know, he’s worked hard and been through highs and lows and a lot more highs than lows, fortunately. I think right now we’re seeing a guy who really feels good, and the guys around him are doing a good job, too.”

In their last seven Big Ten tests, dating back to 2018, the Hawkeyes have posted three shutouts.

“I thought our guys really played well defensively today and it was a collective effort,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said, per 247Sports. “I think the passing part, we disrupted their quarterback. Part of it is because we were covering really well, so he didn’t have a place to go with the ball and then threw it away or whatever he did.”

Iowa State hasn’t played since they narrowly escaped a massive upset at home in their season debut against the Northern Iowa Panthers. Cyclones redshirt junior kicker Connor Assalley hit a field goal from 23 yards out in the final minute of regulation to even the score at 13 and send the game to overtime.

Trailing 26-23 in extra time, Cyclones redshirt senior running back Sheldon Croney Jr. coughed up a potential game-losing fumble on the 1-yard line before sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy swooped in to cover it up and maintain possession.

Croney ran in the game-winning touchdown on the next play.

“I saw who was underneath the pile, so I knew who would come up with it,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said of the late fumble, according to The Associated Press. “Doesn’t that tell you what [Purdy] is about? When I saw him there I thought we were going to be in great shape.”