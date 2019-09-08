How to Watch the KUWTK Season 17 Premiere Online

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 17 premieres episode 1 tonight, which means a brand new season with the KUWTK is here, airing, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the E! channel. For those who would like to watch tonight’s long-awaited premiere episode, but don’t have cable, don’t have E! or cannot get to a television, you can watch the E! network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians are also available for you to purchase on Amazon, if you would like to catch up on last season or other past seasons.

Episode 1 of the new season is titled “Birthdays and Bad News, Part 1” and the plot description of the premiere reads, “Khloe invites her ex to True’s first birthday party; Khloe decides to throw Kourtney a birthday party, but Kourtney’s anxiety about turning 40 threatens to ruin the celebration; Kim receives a devastating medical diagnosis that could change her life.” The second episode of the season is “Birthdays and Bad News, Part 2” and it is set to air on September 15, 2019. The synopsis of this episode reads, “After an uncomfortable confrontation with her ex at True’s first birthday, Khloe must figure out how to coexist with her ex; Kim accuses Kourtney of copying her style; Kim searches for answers regarding a frightening medical diagnosis.”

Since last season, Kim and Kanye welcomed their fourth child, via surrogate, and they named him Psalm. Recently, Kim’s sister Kendall Jenner stated that she wasn’t initially a fan of the name. Kanye has also been running a private church service in his backyard, according to Cosmopolitan, and he has taken the service on the road as well. Scott Disick started his own home renovation show called Flip It Like Disick, which will air after KUWTK.

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner recently teamed up to do a drunken makeup tutorial online and, of course, it went viral.