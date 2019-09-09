How to Watch ‘Married to Medicine’ Season 7 Premiere Online

Married to Medicine enters season 7, and the drama returns. The show airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the Bravo network. For those who do not have cable or don’t have Bravo, there are still options for watching the show. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Bravo on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

Bravo is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bravo on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes Bravo.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bravo on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Bravo.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bravo on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Now that you have the rundown on how to watch the new episodes of Married to Medicine online, read on for the details on the new season, from episode descriptions to cast info.

“Married to Medicine” 2019 Cast: The returning cast members are Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb, Mariah Huq, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe.

“Married to Medicine” Season 7 Episode 1: The premiere episode is titled “Open & Honest” and it’s plot description reads, “Toya and Eugene deal with the last of the house construction; Scott functions as a single father when Dr. Contessa’s on the road; a gathering at Heavenly’s Hollywood Glam party ends in chaos.”

“Married to Medicine” Season 7 Episode 2: Episode 2 is set to air on September 15, 2019 and the title of the episode is “Stirring the Teapot”. The synopsis states, “Contessa’s pursuit of education is a bone of contention between her and Scott; Toya puts on a brave face for her family; Quad shares the latest on her divorce; Jackie hosts a party to try to set things straight.”

“Married to Medicine” Season 7 Episode 3: For episode 3, the title is “Resuscitated Friendships” and it will air on September 22, 2019. Its episode description reads, “Simone and Quad fight for their friendship; Toya and her family struggle with the healing process; Jackie and Simone plan a surprise dinner with Heavenly and Mariah to hash things out.”

“Married to Medicine” Season 7 Episode 4: The fourth episode is called “Ballin’ on a Budget” and it will air on September 29, 2019. The description of the episode says, “Jackie and Curtis have big dreams for their house but their budget may be too small; Contessa realizes her time in Nashville is hard on her family; things get ugly at a party thrown by Simone’s friend; Toya hosts a get-together for her birthday.”