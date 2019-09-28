Michigan State vs Indiana Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Michigan State Spartans football team will host Big Ten rivals the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium on Saturday.

Indiana vs Michigan State Preview

The Spartans entered Big Ten play last week, crushing the Northwestern Wildcats 31-10 in Evanston to improve to 3-1. Head coach Mark Dantonio earned his 110th victory with Michigan State, surpassing Duffy Daugherty to become the school’s all-time winningest football head coach.

“I knew that sooner or later maybe it would come,” Dantonio said, according to 247Sports. “To be honest with you, I’m just trying to focus on winning a football game. Those things that come with that, 110, I think those are things you sit back at a later time and say ‘OK, did this, did that.’

“But it’s not an individual thing. There’s just so many people working towards it. I was very impressed on just our workmanlike attitude today. If something happened negatively, we just lined back up and played.”

The Hoosiers dropped their Big Ten opener two weeks ago, taking a 51-10 beating against the Ohio State Buckeyes at home. But they bounced back with a 38-3 victory over the out-of-conference Connecticut Huskies to improve to 3-1 last week.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. started the first two games of Indiana’s season, but an undisclosed injury forced redshirt junior Peyton Ramsey, who started 20 games across the prior two seasons, back into the starter’s role against Ohio State and the Huskies.

On Monday, Indiana head coach Tom Allen said he wouldn’t reveal Saturday’s starter until just before kickoff.

“I’ve been on that side of it as well, when you’re not sure who it’s going to be,” Allen said, according to the Detroit Free Press. “And we truly, I truly stand right here in front of you and tell you I don’t know who it’s going to be. So they don’t, either, so I guess that may give us a little bit of an advantage.”

Indiana’s quarterback uncertainty forced the Spartans to prepare for both signal-callers in practice this past week.

“I think Ramsey is fantastic. He did a great job against us last year,” MSU defensive coordinator Mike Tressel said, per the Detroit Free Press. “He knows where to go with the football. You can count on, shoot, 75% completion rate when he’s in there. He gets it.

“Penix is obviously a great athlete, has a strong arm. A little bit more of an unknown. So even if he was the guy, with only two games’ worth of data, there’s some unknowns there. But we have to obviously recognize who’s gonna be the guy and alter our mindset a little bit.”