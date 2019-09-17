How to Watch Napoli vs Liverpool Online Without Cable in US

SSC Napoli will host Liverpool FC at Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday in each side’s first Champions League match of the season.

Napoli vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool sit atop the Premier League table with five outright victories in as many matches; no other side has more than three wins.

They hadn’t trailed all season until Jetro Willems gave Newcastle a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute on Saturday, but Reds winger Sadio Mané scored twice later in the first half to give his side the lead, and forward Mohamed Salah added an insurance tally after the break.

Left back Andy Robertson, who used to play under Newcastle manager Steve Bruce at Hull City, was pleased with how his side responded to the early deficit.

“Here, we’ve not been behind very often so it was a good reaction because sometimes when it doesn’t happen very often, people can be a bit stunned by it — players and fans,” Robertson said, according to LiverpoolFC.com.

“Everyone reacted really well and luckily we got back on level terms because the longer the game goes, Steve Bruce’s game plan comes in; I’ve been a part of it and I know how good they are at it. Luckily we got on level terms quite quickly.”

Reds forward Divock Origi left the pitch with an ankle injury in the 37th minute, giving way to Roberto Firmino, who soon after set up Mané’s second goal. The 27-year-old then assisted Salah with a gorgeous heel flick in the 70th minute.

“We’re gutted for big Div coming off — hopefully it’s not too serious but he had to come off at that time,” Robertson said, per LiverpoolFC.com. “But to bring Bobby on is always a nice sub to have.

“Obviously he came back late from internationals and the manager decided to put him on the bench. When he came on he showed his class and could probably have had three or four assists.

“He had a big impact and that’s what we needed. Luckily we had enough for the three points.”

Napoli enter the Champions League season in fifth place in Serie A, with two victories sandwiched around a 4-3 road loss to Juventus.

On Saturday, they bested Sampdoria 2-0 with a pair of first-half goals from Belgian forward Dries Mertens.

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti recently called Liverpool the favorites in both the Champions League and the Premier League.

“Usually the reigning champions are the favorites,” Ancelotti said, according to CalcioMercato.com. “Liverpool have improved and when you win the Champions League, it is often the case. They play with automatic mechanisms that improve with time. They are the favorites for the Premier League as well, not because of the consecutive victories but because they have the strongest team.”