How to Watch North Dakota State vs UC Davis Football Online

The North Dakota State football team will host the UC Davis Aggies at the Fargodome on Saturday.

UC Davis vs North Dakota State Preview

The Bison opened their campaign with blowout victories over the Butler Bulldogs, the North Dakota Fighting Hawks, and the Delaware Blue Hens.

Last week in Delaware, NDSU’s opening drive stalled at their 24-yard line. The ensuing punt was blocked through the back of their end zone for a safety.

The Bison responded with an interception three plays into the Blue Hens’ next drive, then scored on eight of their 10 possessions the rest of the way.

“Kudos to our kids and the adversity that they handled right off the bat,” Bison head coach Matt Entz said, according to the Grand Forks Herald. “I think it’s always invaluable, especially when you’re dealing with some new faces, new names out there. I never worry about the hunger and the desire of our kids to play well and to be great. To have some of those moments I think is always critical in learning.”

He added: “It’s easier to learn after you win, but there’s plenty of errors out there, things that we can continue to clean up. The statement I made to our kids is there is plenty of room to get better.”

True freshman running back Kobe Johnson led the Bison with 11 carries and 101 rushing yards. He scored from one yard out on NDSU’s second drive.

“Running behind this line is wonderful,” Johnson said, according to InForum.com. “I have a huge amount of trust in those guys and when I’m in, and I get a run play called, I’m just excited to get it done because I know the guys up front are going to get a push for me.”

UC Davis dropped their season opener to the California Bears on the road, but they bounced back with wins over the San Diego Toreros and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Aggies have found the end zone on each of their three opening drives this season. Last week against Lehigh, they kicked the contest off with a 10-play, 60-yard drive that ended in senior quarterback Jake Maier’s finding junior wideout Khris Vaughn for a 2-yard score.

“We have really high expectations for ourselves, so going out there and scoring on the first drive is what we expect to do every week,” sophomore wide receiver Carson Crawford said, according to The California Aggie. “Regardless of who we play, we go out there expecting to score on every single drive because if we don’t, we’re not living up to our full potential.”