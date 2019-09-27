How to Watch Penn State vs Maryland Football Online Without Cable

After starting the season 3-0, Penn State head to College Park on Friday to take a Maryland team looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season.

Penn State vs Maryland Preview

Offense is expected in this one, as both Penn State and Maryland rank in the top 10 in terms of points scored per game. But the only team ranking up points in this matchup that last two years has been the Nittany Lions. Penn State is 39-2-1 against Maryland all time, which includes 66-3 and 38-3 blowouts the last two years.

That being said, Penn State skipper James Franklin isn’t taking the Terrapins lightly.

“Obviously we’ve got a lot of respect for what they have been able to do so far there in that program,” Franklin said. “Always felt like that program had a lot of talent and I think Mike [Locksley] is doing a good job taking advantage of it.”

Maryland has looked solid under Locksley, a first-year head coach who was previously the offensive coordinator at Alabama. But he won’t go as far to call the game a rivalry, considering the recent results.

“We’ve got some work to do for us to be able to call it a rivalry,” Locksley told reporters. “You can’t wish and make a game a rivalry. The only way it gets to that point is by competing and having success. So, I wouldn’t say that it’s a rivalry yet because we haven’t been consistent enough or have won enough for us to even get to that point.

“As far as comparisons, I don’t know about the last two years, what they’ve done or what we’ve done on offense against them,” Locksley said. “We rarely worry about our opponent as much as we do about our execution. I think we’ll stick to that script.”

Sean Clifford is running the show for the Nittany Lions at QB with the departure of Trace McSorley to the NFL. He’s looked good against Idaho and Buffalo but was just 14 for 30 for 222 yards in a narrow 17-10 win over Pitt before Penn State’s bye week.

“There’s a lot of areas for growth,” he said. “You know, for us, we found a way to win. Obviously we’ve got to be more consistent in all three phases.”

Maryland was off to a 2-0 start and were in the AP Top 25 before stumbling against Temple. The Terrapins notched impressive wins against Howard 79-0 and then-No. 21 Syracuse 63-20. Maryland will have to have Josh Jackson bounce back after a poor performance against the Owl, something he’ll admit.

“It was not a very good game on my side. It was probably one of my worst games in college,” Jackson said. “We’ll leave that as an outlier and hopefully it stays like that.”