How to Watch ‘Room 104’ Season 3 Online Without Cable

HBO’s Room 104 is set in a single room of a hotel and explores the various characters who pass through it. Each episode focuses on a new group of characters and differs in genre, touching on everything from horror and thriller to comedy.

Season 3 premieres Friday, September 13, at 11 p.m. ET/PT. If you don’t have cable or don’t have HBO, you can watch new Room 104 episodes live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime’s HBO Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand HBO content right here on the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch Room 104 episodes either live as they air or on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch Room 104 live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch all live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch Room 104 either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.

You can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

‘Room 104’ Season 3 Preview

Created by Jay and Mark Duplass (HBO’s Animals and Togetherness), the late-night, half-hour anthology series Room 104 returns with 12 new episodes, telling unique and off-kilter tales of the characters who pass through a single room of a typical American chain motel. While the room stays the same, every episode of the series features a different story, with the tone, plot, characters, and even the time period, changing with each installment.

Heading into the show’s third season, the series will continue tapping into a variety of genres including dark comedy, poignant drama, and musical romance. Here are a few of the stories and characters featured in the new episodes: a man searching for a cure to his chronic skin condition; the caretaker of an exotic animal looking to make a sale; estranged siblings reuniting to make an investment; and more. Filled with plenty of twists and surprises, the season offers a new discovery from one episode to the next, telling tales of everyday people striving for connection and meaning inside a single room.

The Season 3 cast includes Luke Wilson, Christine Woods, Eric Edelstein, Robert Longstreet, Dale Dickey, Tom Woodruff Jr., Arturo Castro, Gina Gallego, Francois Chau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Iyana Halley, James Babson, Sam Richardson, Steve Little, Fred Melamed, Julianna Barwick, Atsuko Okatsuka, Gianni Arone, Jimmy Ray Flynn, Tony Plana, Angie Cepeda, Julian Acosta, Timm Sharp, Mary Mouser, Macon Blair, Kristina Harrison, Carl De Gregorio, Josh Fadem, David Paymer, Marielle Scott, Ashley Marie Jones, Jeremy Guskin, Mario Revolori, Ryan Coil, Nate Smith, Jessica Makinson, Paul F. Tompkins, June Squibb, Aislinn Paul, Jon Bass, Lily Mae Harrington, J.P. Giuliotti, Ian Merrigan, and Aasif Mandvi.

The series has received mostly positive reviews and maintains an 89 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “Room 104 uses its anthology structure to its advantage, telling a series of short, eclectic stories that hit their marks more often than they miss,” according to the site.

Room 104 was created and executive produced by Jay and Mark Duplass. Jay has acted in Search Party, The Mindy Project, and Transparent, while his brother Mark is best known for the Creep films, Safety Not Guaranteed, and The One I Love. Besides acting, the brothers are both writers, directors, and producers.

HBO reportedly wants to extend Room 104 to a fourth season.