How to Watch Steelers vs Patriots Sunday Night Football Online

After unveiling their latest big free agent signing in Antonio Brown on Saturday, the New England Patriots will unveil their newest Super Bowl banner on Sunday night before taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a high-profile AFC matchup.

Steelers vs Patriots Preview

The Patriots were already expected to be contenders for the Super Bowl this season — as they are every year with Tom Brady at QB and Bill Belichick running the show. However, New England made a huge splash by signing free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown just hours after his shocking release from the Oakland Raiders.

“I’ll just tell you that the Patriots are obviously a very solid, strong organization,” Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said. “They do things the Patriots Way. They expect everyone to be accountable. They don’t make any exceptions. I’ve discussed this with Antonio. And he wants to be a Patriot. He’s prepared to go there, fit in, work hard, be like every other player on the team, do what’s asked of him, do his job and make it work. He’s honored with the opportunity and he’s looking forward to taking advantage of it.”

Brown won’t be on the field on Sunday night because he won’t officially be a member of the team until Monday. However, it’s a doozy of a storyline considering that Patriots are taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team Brown initially forced his hand with to be traded.

When it comes to the players that will be on the field, two veteran quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger are at the center of the conversation.

Roethlisberger and Co. will watch New England reveal their latest Super Bowl banner prior to kickoff.

“They are the world champs and we have to go to their place and do our best,” Roethlisberger told reporters this week. “I think it is cool to be a part of, honestly. You go out there and you watch it and you channel it to say, `OK, that needs to be us next year.”

While Roethlisberger may be free of the headache Brown brought with him, the Steelers still need a way to make up for his production in the passing game.

Brown totaled over 1,250 yards and 100 catches in each of his last six seasons — all with the Steelers. He has had double-digit touchdowns in all but two of those years.

“Dynamic playmakers are going to come and go and others are going to rise and assume the roles,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said.

New England is looking for an answer at the tight end position, with future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski hanging up his cleats in the offseason.

New England is listed as a 5.5-point favorite for the game, which has a total of 49.