How to Watch The Citadel vs Charleston Southern Football Online

The Citadel Bulldogs football team will host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Johnson Hagood Stadium on Saturday.

Charleston Southern vs The Citadel Preview

Last week, The Citadel delivered the upset of the young college football season, taking down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 27-24 on the road in overtime to improve to 1-2 on the year.

“We’ll celebrate this one for 24 hours and get back to work tomorrow,” junior quarterback Brandon Rainey said, according to The Associated Press. “You can’t really hang onto wins. It’ll set you back, so we’re on to the next one.”

Eight Bulldogs combined to rush for an absurd 320 yards on 71 carries.

“We really needed this one,” Citadel head coach Brent Thompson said, according to The Post and Courier. “And it was one of those games that I felt it, and I knew the whole time we’d win, just from the way our kids responded.”

He added: “We did a good job of leaning on them, leaning and leaning. We tried to wear them out and just stay on the field. That was a bit of a statement by our offensive line. They were in good shape and good condition and were in control all day.”

Georgia Tech junior kicker Brenton King hit a 34-yard field goal as regulation expired, but he missed a 46-yarder to conclude the Yellow Jackets’ first drive of overtime.

Citadel senior kicker Jacob Godek sealed the upset with a 37-yard field goal.

Rainey went 1-of-4 for 30 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, and he rushed 17 times for 70 yards and another score. He exited the contest after suffering a knee injury early in the fourth quarter, giving way to junior Brian Murdaugh, who carried 11 times for 21 yards.

“Brian stepped in and was a man,” Rainey said, per The Post and Courier. “For him to get thrown into that situation for his first real snaps is awesome. I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

The Buccaneers are winless in three tries. After a pair of road blowouts, they dropped their home opener last week to the North Carolina A&T Aggies 27-21.

Charleston Southern led 14-6 before the Aggies offense erupted in the fourth quarter.

“You don’t want to take anything away from them. They were a very good team,” Charleston Southern head coach Autry Denson said after the most recent defeat, per The Post and Courier. “I think we are a darn good team as well. That’s what football is supposed to look like. You want to come out on the other side with a victory. It just didn’t work out for us. We took another step tonight. I am really proud of our guys.”