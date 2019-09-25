How to Watch ‘The Goldbergs’ Season 7 Online Without Cable

The Goldbergs are back for a seventh season, and as Barry and Erica prep for college, smother Beverly insists on taking the family on one last vacation before her two oldest schmoos depart.

Season 7 of The Goldbergs premieres Wednesday, September 25, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of The Goldbergs on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of The Goldbergs on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

AT&T TV Now offers six different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for AT&T TV Now right here, and you can then watch a live stream of The Goldbergs on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

‘The Goldbergs’ Season 7 Premiere Preview

Goldnerds, unite! The Goldbergs is back for its seventh season as the family, led by the domineering, overbearing smother Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey), preps for one last vacation before Erica and Barry head off to college. Bev insists that the family vacay to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., but in true Goldbergs fashion, nothing goes according to plan on the family’s cross country trip. Meanwhile, Erica (Hayley Orrantia) worries about her relationship with Geoff when he says “we need to talk” but won’t tell her anything until the family returns from their adventure.

As the show regularly does, the season premiere pays homage to a classic ’80s movie, this time, the iconic 1983 film National Lampoon’s Vacation. Anthony Michael Hall (The Breakfast Club) and Christie Brinkley are set to guest star. (Brinkley famously played the girl in the red sports car in the original film. Hall, of course, played Rusty Griswold.)

The Goldbergs stars McLendon-Covey, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as the younger Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, George Segal (Just Shoot Me) as Pops Solomon, and Jeff Garlin (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Murray Goldberg.

The season will continue with its nostalgic nods to the ’80s and also feature the return of Adam’s ex-girlfriend Dana. In the second episode of Season 7 called “Dana’s Back,” Adam gets a surprise from his past when Dana returns to William Penn. Barry and Erica finally jet off to college, but quickly realize they have nowhere on campus to live.

The week after in “Food In A Geoffy,” Geoff’s new food delivery service goes awry, leaving Murray and Geoff racing all over Jenkintown in search of an important cheesesteak. Along the way they meet a handful of local customers (Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger, and George Wendt in a mini Cheers reunion) who are anything but helpful. When the search finally ends, Beverly invites them over to the Goldbergs’ house—where everybody knows your name!

Creator Adam F. Goldberg (the real Adam Goldberg, that is!) has stepped down as showrunner of the 1980-something comedy. Taking his place for Season 7 are executive producers Chris Bishop and Alex Barnow, both of whom have been with the series since the beginning. Goldberg is set to remain on board as an executive producer and will likely continue to provide the home videos that make up the show’s hilarious end tags, according to THR.