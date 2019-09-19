How to Watch ‘The Paley Center Salutes The Good Place’ Online

Ahead of the fourth and final season of the critically acclaimed and Emmy nominated comedy The Good Place, NBC along with The Paley Center for Media collaborated on a one-hour long special honoring the series.

The Paley Center Salutes The Good Place will air tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the special on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of The Good Place special on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes NBC (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of The Good Place special on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) is one of 40-plus live TV channels included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch The Good Place special live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

‘The Paley Center Salutes The Good Place’ Preview

Airing one week before the final season premiere of The Good Place, NBC and The Paley Center for Media are celebrating the Kristen Bell and Ted Danson-led series with a one-hour special titled The Paley Center Salutes The Good Place. Just four seasons in, the show has been critically applauded and Emmy Award-nominated for its outstanding writing and acting (with nods for Danson and guest-star Maya Rudolph), in addition to a nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series. The show has also previously won the AFI Award for Program of the Year and the Television Critics Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy.

The series focuses on Bell’s character Eleanor Shellstrop, an entitled, selfish woman who wakes up in the afterlife and is introduced by Michael (Danson) to “The Good Place,” a highly selective afterlife utopia he designed, as a reward for her righteous life. Shortly after her arrival, Eleanor realizes she was sent there by mistake and must hide her morally imperfect behavior while trying to become a better and more ethical person to cover her tracks.

Comprised of the show’s best moments and wit from its first three seasons, The Paley Center Salutes The Good Place will feature interviews with the show’s stars (Danson, Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto, and D’Arcy Carden) as well as with creator Michael Schur (The Office, Parks and Recreation). The special will offer rarely seen behind-the-scenes footage that no fan should miss out on.

“As it begins its final season, The Good Place has become a cultural touchstone representing the best of television anywhere,” said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs and Late Night, NBC Entertainment. “We’re excited to partner with The Paley Center for Media to honor such an outstanding show that’s admired by so many of its devoted fans.”

“With its brilliant acting, writing and directing, it’s easy to see why The Good Place has taken its place among television’s most memorable comedies,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “We’re thrilled to team up with our friends at NBC to offer fans a behind-the-scenes look at this beloved series.”

The new season of The Good Place premieres Thursday, September 26 at 9 p.m. along with the return of Superstore at 8 p.m. and new series Perfect Harmony (starring Bradley Whitford) and Sunnyside (starring Kal Penn and executive produced by Schur).