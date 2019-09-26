How to Watch ‘The Unicorn’ Series Premiere Online Without Cable

Walton Goggins (Justified) is back on TV, this time starring in CBS’s new comedy series The Unicorn. Goggins plays a recently widowed father with two daughters who is encouraged by his friends to re-enter the dating scene. Surprisingly to his friends, he becomes the most sought after single guy due to his description as an attractive working father.

‘The Unicorn’ Series Premiere Preview

CBS’s new comedy The Unicorn is a single-camera comedy about a tight-knit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace his new normal in the wake of the loss of his wife one year prior. As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, Wade is taking the major step of dating again. To his amazement, he’s a hot commodity with women and his friends explain that he’s the perfect single guy–a “unicorn”: employed, attractive, and with a proven track record of commitment. With his daughters and best friends rooting him on and hoping he’ll find happiness again, Wade tries his hand at love once again despite his still-healing heart.

In Episode 2 called “Breaking Up is Hard to Do,” Wade suddenly finds himself in a “relationship” he has no interest in when he has trouble turning down a second date. Also, Wade tries to understand when Grace struggles with her social media posts. Nicole Byer guest stars as Meg, a veteran dater who gives Wade advice.

The series, created by Bill Martin, Mike Schiff, and Grady Cooper, co-stars Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins, Omar Miller, Maya Lynne Robinson, Ruby Jay, Makenzie Moss, and Devin Bright.

Merrill Barr from Forbes praised the series for Goggins’ against-type acting writing, “The Unicorn is a series filled with potential and being lead by a truly great family man leading turn by an actor not at all known for this kind of role.”

Goggins has a multitude of feature films under his belt as well as television series that have garnered much critical acclaim. He received an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Boyd Crowder on Justified, and won a Critics Choice Award for his role in the comedy series Vice Principals. His additional TV credits include The Righteous Gemstones, Deep State, Six, Sons of Anarchy, and The Shield.

His feature film credits include director Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight and Django Unchained, Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln, Tomb Raider, Ant-Man and The Wasp, and Mazerunner: The Death Cure. He won an Academy Award for the 2001 short film The Accountant, which he starred in and produced.