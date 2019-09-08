Titans vs Browns Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

There will be no shortage of eyeballs on the Cleveland Browns as they kick off what might be their most anticipated season ever against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Titans vs Browns on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: Amazon Prime

If you want to watch in-market CBS games, and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Titans vs Browns on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

If you want to watch as much NFL as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Nashville and Cleveland) and NFL Network are among the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, while NFL RedZone is included in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Titans vs Browns on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Another option for watching as much as NFL as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Nashville and Cleveland) and ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Titans vs Browns on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch in-market CBS games. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Titans vs Browns on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Titans vs Browns and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Titans vs Browns Preview

The transformation from zeroes to heroes has happened quickly in Cleveland and the Browns are suddenly one of the most intriguing squads in the NFL just two offseasons removed from an 0-16 campaign in 2017.

Some intriguing of roster moves are responsible for that, premier among those being the acquisition of star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who’s excited for a fresh start in Cleveland after a tumultuous five years in New York.

However, Beckham came out this week and said his “minor” hip injury might be something more. He’s expected to play the Week 1 matchup but is not certain what percentage he will be, telling reporters he’s not “a mathematician.”

“It’s like an extremely fast car with a little alignment or something off, and it’s right in the center of what you need,’’ Beckham said Thursday. “Now the car can still go, but it’s dangerous.”

Another storyline to watch on the Browns side is the performance of Baker Mayfield, who is coming off a stellar rookie season and has even entered the MVP conversation for some.

Mayfield believes the Browns arsenal is so dangerous that if teams roll to shut down a particular guy — like Beckham — other pass-catchers will rise to the occasion.

“I have full confidence in all of our guys, all of our playmaker skill position guys. If they have one on ones, they should be licking their chops because they should all take that as disrespect. That is the type of team we have, and we need to take advantage of it. It is going to be a matchup game.”

The Titans are looking to fill a big hole at left tackle, with Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan serving a four-game suspension. He’ll be missed, as the Browns’ ferocious front — featuring Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon — are looking to have a field day chasing down Titans QB Marcus Mariota.

“The guys that have to replace Taylor are going to have to step up and do their job,” tight end Delanie Walker told ESPN. “They get paid to play tackle, so you have to be a tackle and block their best rusher.”

The Titans missed the playoffs last year, finishing third in the AFC South. Despite having a top three scoring defense, Tennessee’s offense struggled, finishing 27th in scoring offense. First-year offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will have the duty of sparking an offense headlined by Mariota and running back Derrick Henry.

