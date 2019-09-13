How to Watch ‘Undone’ Season 1 Online for Free

Amazon Prime has released all eight episodes of its first adult animated series Undone which explores “the elastic nature of reality through its central character, Alma.” After getting into a near fatal car accident, Alma (voiced by Rosa Salazar) discovers she has a new relationship with time and uses this ability to find out the truth about her father’s death.

‘Undone’ Series Preview

In Amazon’s new animated series Undone, Alma (Rosa Salazar) survives a near fatal car accident only to discover she has a new relationship with time. Using her new ability, she tries to find out the truth about her father Jacob’s death. Jacob appears to her in the hospital to tell her that the trauma has awakened a latent ability to become unstuck in time, a power he thinks she can use to prevent his death. Alma’s grandmother was schizophrenic, but Jacob insists his mother actually had the same power as Alma and was just misunderstood, according to a plot description. Is Alma’s ability real or is she suffering some sort of post-traumatic mental breakdown?

The Verge‘s Samantha Nelson writes, “Alma skips backward and forward in time, letting the writers weave in flashbacks that explore her family life, but also jump forward to events that won’t occur in real time for several episodes. The technique is similar to the time-travel thriller Primer, but the narrative is much easier to parse, thanks to the guiding hand Jacob provides in telling Alma — through her, the audience — what’s going on and why.”

Undone was co-created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg and BoJack Horseman writer-producer Kate Purdy who recently won a WGA Award for her work on the Netflix animated comedy.

Undone is the first TV series to use rotoscoping animation, a style that uses visual rhythms to tell stories where animators trace over live footage. Rotoscoping was made famous with Richard Linklater’s 2001 drama-fantasy Waking Life and his 2006 film A Scanner Darkly, which was based on the writings of Philip K. Dick.

The show is produced by Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company with Noel Bright (BoJack Horseman), Steven A. Cohen (BoJack Horseman), and Tommy Pallotta (A Scanner Darkly) executive producing along with Bob-Waksberg and Purdy. Critically-acclaimed Dutch artist Hisko Hulsing (Montage of Heck) oversaw the production design and directed a team of animators working in the Netherlands.

The genre-bending animated series will also star Bob Odenkirk as Jacob, Angelique Cabral as Alma’s sister, Constance Marie, Siddharth Dhananjay, and Daveed Diggs. John Corbett, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Sheila Vand, and Tyler Posey are set to guest-star.