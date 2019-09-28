How to Watch USC vs UW Football Online Without Cable

After a stunning victory over then-ranked No. 10 Utah, third string quarterback Matt Fink and No. 21 USC will try their luck against Pac-12 rival No. 17 Washington on Saturday in Seattle.

USC vs Washington Preview

Matt Fink when from the transfer portal to USC hero in the span of just a few weeks when he helped lead the Trojans to a stunning upset of Utah.

Fink threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns in the victory and was able to utilize his talented wide receiver corps perfectly. His favorite target was Michael Pittman Jr., who finished with 10 catches for 232 yards and a 77-yard touchdown.

“The guy is a monster,” Fink said of Pittman after the game. “You can’t guard him.”

Fink has had to settle into his new role, which has been surreal after being buried on the depth chart.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for me and for the team to keep moving forward,” Fink said. “It hurts to see anybody on the team get hurt in any way or shape, but it’s a great opportunity for me to grow and for this team to be better.”

Pittman is pumped to have Fink tossing him the ball.

“That’s just football, and guys go down, and then other guys step up. Matt played great, and we beat the No. 10 team, so that was great,” Pittman said. “I didn’t feel like we had to step up more as receivers. I felt like we just had to go out there and do what we do every day.”

Washington has rebounded nicely since suffering an upset at the hands of Cal. The Huskies have pounded both Hawaii and BYU in back to back weeks. Quarterback Jacob Easton is coming off one of his most efficient performances, collecting 290 yards against BYU while completing 24 of 28 passes for a career-best 85.7 completion percentage.

“I think there was good progress there. Probably collectively as a group, the quarterback to the wide outs, I thought those guys caught the ball well. Obviously, Jacob threw it in there pretty well,” Washington coach Chris Petersen said.

The key for Washington will be finding consistency in the run game, as the Trojans are giving up 170.5 yards per game on the ground.

The last time USC came to Washington was is 2016, a game the Trojans won 26-13. Petersen doesn’t think his huskies can take a ton from that experience heading into this one.

“It’s pretty long ago,” Petersen said. “There’s some same coaches and there’s some similarities in terms of that kind of stuff, but I think everybody’s evolved and certainly a lot different, a lot different players.”

Washington is currently a 10.5-point favorite for the game with a total of 61.