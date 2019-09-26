How to Watch ‘Young Sheldon’ Season 3 Online Without Cable

The Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon returns tonight for its third season premiere. The show, created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro and starring Iain Armitage, starts its new season at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch new and old Young Sheldon episodes live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch Young Sheldon on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

CBS (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Young Sheldon on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch new episodes up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes CBS (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Young Sheldon on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and then you can watch Young Sheldon on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

‘Young Sheldon’ Season 3 Premiere Preview

Young Sheldon is a prequel series to The Big Bang Theory, and began with the character Sheldon Cooper at nine years old, living with his family in East Texas. It stars Iain Armitage as young Sheldon alongside Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts. Jim Parsons, who portrayed the adult Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, narrates the show and is on board as an executive producer.

In the Season 3 premiere “Quirky Eggheads and Texas Snow Globes,” Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) experiences a nervous breakdown causing Mary to worry that Sheldon is headed down a similar path. Meanwhile, Georgie discovers he has a knack for sales.

Armitage spoke to CBSN about the return of the series and what’s to come in Season 3.

The network has also released the following information about future Sheldon episodes. In “A Broom Closet and Satan’s Monopoly Board” (airing October 3), Sheldon must find a new way to stay academically challenged now that he’s without Dr. Sturgis’ university class, and Mary helps Pastor Jeff avoid temptation with his girlfriend.

In the episode airing October 10 called “An Entrepreneurialist and a Swat on the Bottom,” Sheldon takes matters into his own hands when Meemaw refuses to drive him to a lecture with Dr. Linkletter (Ed Begley, Jr.). Also, Georgie tries to impress Veronica with his new business venture.

According to Rotten Tomatoes‘ critical consensus, “Young Sheldon‘s appealing cast and relatable themes bring a fresh—and overall enjoyable—perspective to its central character’s familiar story.”

Ben Travers for Indiewire called the show “surprising for all the right reasons,” pointing out that it’s hard to know where the show will go next.

The Observer also sang its praises writing, “Thankfully shorn of laughter track, it will surprise some with its (relative) delicacy, its long, nice, un-busy single-camera shots, at stark odds with its frenetic parent show.”