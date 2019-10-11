How to Watch ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ Reboot Online for Free Without Cable

Are You Afraid of the Dark? returns to television as a rebooted series on Friday, October 11 at 7/6c on Nickelodeon.

‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ Preview

Before the series premieres of Are You Afraid of the Dark aired on Nickelodeon, the network released its first episode on their YouTube channel. By Friday night, the video already had over 180,000 views and 2,500 positive thumbs-up ratings. The episode, in its entirety, can be watched below:

The description for the first episode in the mini-series, entitled “Part One: Submitted for Approval,” reads “Tormented by a series of scary nightmares, a new girl in school feels isolated and out of place until a mysterious group invites her to join its ranks; all she has to do is tell a truly terrifying story.” That episode airs on October 11.

The official synopsis for “Part Two: Opening Night,” airing on October 18, reads “When a friend’s disappearance seems to be linked to Rachel’s story, the Midnight Society decides to attend the Carnival of Doom to determine if it is the same carnival from Rachel’s nightmares.”

The three-part reboot concludes on October 25, with “Part Three: Destroy All Tophats.”

The mini-series stars Lyliana Wray, Miya Cech, Rafael Casal, Milo Shandel, Sam Ashe Arnold, Jeremy Ray Taylor, and Tamara Smart.

According to USA Today , writer BenDavid Grabinski said during Comic Con that while they were developing the three-episode series, “We often asked ourselves, is this too scary for a 10-year-old?”

Executive producer Matt Kaplan added “There’s a lot of scary stuff out there. So, that wasn’t going to separate us. I think that if we leaned into the Midnight Society, which is one of the things everyone remembers from the original, I felt like we all were going to (be in) a good position, especially since we found such an amazing cast.”

Tune in to Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Friday nights at 7/6c on Nickelodeon from October 11 through October 25.