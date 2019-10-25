Blazers vs Kings Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

If the Blazers vs Kings game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV or Hulu with Live TV. If it’s out of your market, you can watch a live stream via Amazon Prime or NBA.com. More details can be found below.

Both the Portland Trailblazers and Sacramento Kings dropped their openers in disappointing fashion and will look to get back on track as they face off on Friday at Golden 1 Center.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch a live stream of the Blazers vs Kings on your computer, phone or streaming device, with the options being dependent on whether or not the game is in your market:

If the Game is in Your Market

The game will be televised locally on either NBC Sports Northwest (Blazers market) or NBC Sports California (Kings market). If you don’t have cable, you can watch either of those channels live online via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Portland, Sacramento & Other Local Markets: FuboTV

For those who live in local markets, NBC Sports Northwest and NBC Sports California are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Blazers vs Kings on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Portland, Sacramento & Other Local Markets: Hulu With Live TV

For those who live in local markets, NBC Sports Northwest and NBC Sports California are part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Blazers vs Kings on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass Channel

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. A free trial is available until October 29, meaning you can watch this game at no cost.

You can sign up for both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Blazers vs Kings and all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

NBA League Pass

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big different being you’ll watch through NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. There are also a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com (one-team pass, all-team pass or all-team, commercial-free pass), but they also have a free trial through October 29.

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Blazers vs Kings and all out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Blazers vs Kings Preview

With a strong group of young talent, many had the Kings pegged as contenders to make the playoffs in the stacked Western Conference. But after a 124-95 loss to the Phoenix Suns — who were expected to be among the basement teams in the NBA this season — that belief might be changing .

“They had the momentum, they made shots, they made plays, they played harder than us,” guard Buddy Hield said. “They deserved to win.”

Hield reflected on the loss more during the Kings’ practice on Thursday.

“You can’t let it break you,” Hield said. “If you let it break you, you’ll keep going downhill. It’s just one game, there’s 81 games left…It should light a fire under us.”

To add insult to injury, a trio of Kings are listed on the injury report as they take on the Blazers on Friday. Hield is dealing with an ankle issue, Harry Giles III is day-to-day with a knee and Marvin Bagley is expected to miss more than a month with a thumb fracture.

Bagley averaged 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds last season and is a huge loss for the Kings as they look to get off to a good start to the year.

“Very unfortunate,” said head coach Luke Walton after practice. “He’s been making some really nice progress in the short amount of time we’ve been together.”

For the Kings, it’s next man up time to fill the void left behind by the injury to the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft.

“It’s always a next man up mentality,” guard De’Aaron Fox said. “You have to keep pushing whether a guy is playing or not. That’s why you have a team. One guy goes down, another guy steps up. That’s what team’s do.”

The Blazers are in another hemisphere of expectations after their season a year ago. They finished 53-29 and clinched the third seed in the West. Behind Damien Lillard and CJ McCollum, Portland played in the conference finals for the first time in nearly two decades.

“Whether we won or lost (versus Denver), we had a four-game road trip coming,” said Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard. “I think it’s going to be a good test for us early. Obviously it’s not going to make-or-break us, but it’s a good challenge for us.”

Portland is a 1.5-point road favorite for the game, with an expected total of 227.5.