Blazers vs Kings Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

If the Game Is in Your Market

The game will be televised locally on either NBC Sports Northwest (Blazers market) or NBC Sports California (Kings market). If you don’t have cable, you can watch either of those channels live online via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Portland, Sacramento & Other Local Markets: FuboTV

For those who live in local markets, NBC Sports Northwest and NBC Sports California are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Blazers vs Kings on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Portland, Sacramento & Other Local Markets: Hulu With Live TV

For those who live in local markets, NBC Sports Northwest and NBC Sports California are part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Blazers vs Kings on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game Is Out of Your Market

Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass Channel

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel. A free trial is available until October 29, meaning you can watch this game at no cost.

You can sign up for both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Blazers vs Kings and all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

NBA League Pass

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big different being you’ll watch through NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. There are also a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com (one-team pass, all-team pass, or all-team, commercial-free pass), but they also have a free trial through October 29.

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Blazers vs Kings and all out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Blazers vs Kings Preview

The Kings got crushed by the Phoenix Suns 124-95 on Wednesday in each team’s season opener.

After turning the ball over just seven times in the first half, Sacramento coughed it up 19 times in the last two quarters, when they were outscored 70-36.

“It got contagious,” first-year Kings head coach Luke Walton said, according to NBC Sports Bay Area. “It’s funny in the game of basketball how momentum changes things. Making the extra pass, making the right pass will become contagious. If you start turning the ball over, it is the negative type of energy out there that we have been king of struggling with in the preseason.”

Two days after signing a four-year, $94 million contract extension, Kings guard Buddy Hield scored 28 points to go with 5 rebounds, and 2 assists. He turned the ball over five times.

“Turnovers were too much,” Hield said, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “We have to do a better job. First game might have brought some jitters. Everybody is trying to make a play. They were more active. They were the better team today.”

He added: “You get 81 more games. There is a lot of basketball left. Yes, stuff happens in basketball. As a team, we have to be better and be more composed.”

In his Kings debut, center Dewayne Dedmon scored 3 points to go with 6 rebounds and a block. Second-year big man Marvin Bagley III went for 14 points, 10 rebounds, a block, and a steal.

“We’re just working on our chemistry,” Dedmon said, per NBC Sports Bay Area, “trying to get a feel for each other and just play basketball at the end of the day.”

The Trail Blazers dropped their season debut on Wednesday as well, falling to the Denver Nuggets 108-100 despite holding a one-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Denver shot 18-of-32 from 3-point range, including 5-of-7 in the final period.

“When the game was being decided, we just had too many lapses on both ends of the floor,” Portland point guard Damian Lillard said, according to The Associated Press. “We put ourselves in a position where it was going to be hard to come back from them.”

Lillard led all participants with 32 points and 8 assists.

In his Trail Blazers debut, center Hassan Whiteside grabbed a game-high 19 rebounds to go with 16 points and a pair of blocks.

“We need to get the 3-point defense down,” Whiteside said, per The Associated Press. “They made some tough shots, but we can definitely get better at defending the 3.”