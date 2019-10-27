Blazers vs Mavericks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

If the Blazers vs Mavericks game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV or Hulu with Live TV. If it’s out of your market, you can watch a live stream via Amazon Prime or NBA.com. More details can be found below.

The Portland Trail Blazers (1-1) will travel to the American Airlines Center in Dallas to take on the undefeated Dallas Mavericks (2-0).

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch a live stream of the Blazers vs Mavericks on your computer, phone or streaming device, with the options being dependent on whether or not the game is in your market:

If the Game is in Your Market

Blazers vs Mavericks Preview

The Mavericks have won their first tow games of the season, and are fresh from a 123-116 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The Mavs haven’t had a 2-0 start since the 2004-2005 season, so things are certainly looking up in Dallas. Luka Doncic is a big reason why. Doncic notched a triple-double against the Pelicans, scoring 25 points while grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists.

While Doncic is also the team’s leader in both rebounds and assists, he’s getting help from several of his teammates. Kristaps Porzingis is chipping in 23.5 points a game, while Jalen Brunson is averaging 11.5 and Delon Wright is adding 12.5 off the bench.

On defense, the Mavericks are giving up 108 points a game, and they’ll be facing a Portland team that’s scoring an average of 111.

The Trail Blazers are coming off a 122-112 victory over the Sacramento Kings after dropping their season opener to the Denver Nuggets. Guard Damian Lillard led all scorers with 35 points. Lillard is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 33.5 points per game. He leads a group that features four other players who average double-digits in scoring: Hassan Whiteside is averaging 19 ppg, C.J. McCollum is averaging 15.5 ppg, Rodney Hood is averaging 10.5 and Anfernee Simons is chipping in 10 ppg.

While the Trailblazers are averaging 11 points per game, they’re also giving up 110 points in each contest. They will need to buckle down against this touch Dallas team, and they’ll have to pay special attention to Doncic. If they can contain the Mavericks dangerous guard, they have a shot at sneaking out of Dallas with a victory.

The Mavericks and Trail Blazers were 2-2 against each other last year, splitting the season series.